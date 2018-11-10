s
MRI on Warriors' Stephen Curry shows no long-term issue

LOGAN MURDOCK
MERCURY NEWS | November 9, 2018, 7:41PM
Updated 49 minutes ago.
OAKLAND — The Warriors wrapped up practice Friday afternoon in anticipation for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with good news on Stephen Curry’s groin injury: An MRI came back negative.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the session.

Curry, among others, to sit out Saturday

While Curry’s MRI came back clean Friday, Steve Kerr offered no timetable on when the All-Star guard will return from what’s been dubbed a mild-to-moderate strain.

“It’s something we’re going to evaluate over the next few days,” Kerr said. “It’s a strained groin, but the MRI was encouraging. So it will be a day-to-day thing.He’s going to be out until he’s ready to go.”

“He’s doing alright,” Kerr added. “A little bummed out, but I think the MRI was basically good news, so this doesn’t look like this will be a long-term injury. He’s disappointed, but it could’ve been a lot worse.”

While Curry’s injury could have him out until next week, Shaun Livingston (sore right foot) and Draymond Green (sprained right toe) could return Monday against the Clippers.

Green worked out following practice Friday afternoon with a trainer and Livingston participated in a scrimmage that included Jordan Bell, Damian Jones and coaches.

Quinn Cook to start in place of Curry

After spending much of his time on the bench this season, Cook will get his first start in Saturday's game.

Cook played under similar circumstances last season, when he was a two-way player. When Curry injured his ankle in an early-season matchup against New Orleans, Cook — then on the Santa Cruz Warriors — scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in a win over the Charlotte Hornets a day after traveling cross-country on a commercial flight to join the team.

However, it was Cook’s next call-up that cemented his place in the Warriors’ future plans. With Curry out again in March with an MCL sprain, Cook averaged 16.8 points and 4.6 assists over the last 15 games of the season. Cook credited the change with being more assertive than he was in December.

“You get better with more reps and more game experience,” Cook said. “For me to start a lot more late last (season) and play in big playoff games, that did a lot for our confidence and just staying ready.”

The Warriors hope Cook can find that magic from last season in Saturday's game.

“He gives us a great perimeter threat,” Kerr said. “He scored so well for us last year when Steph was out. He plays well with KD, he’s smart, he’s tough, he gets us into our offense really well. He’s a guy who understands that without Steph on the floor we’re not going to be in nearly as many random offensive possessions.”

Team tries to put Thursday’s loss in rearview mirror

A day after suffering their worst loss of the season, Golden State had a light practice Friday, opting to watch film and do some on-court work to remedy their performance.

“If this were 1956, they would’ve been running sprints all day,” Kerr joked. “But it’s 2018, so we watched film.”

The Warriors, who came into Thursday’s loss with the league’s best offense, shot just 48 percent from the field. Kevin Durant and Curry combined to go 11-of-29 from the field. Golden State also committed 22 fouls.

“They were a step ahead of us all night, in every capacity — coaching-wise, too,” Kerr said. “I didn’t coach a very good game.”

Thursday’s performance was reminiscent of the Warriors’ effort to close last season, when the team went 7-13 over its final 20 games, including double-digit losses to the Jazz, Pacers and Blazers. This season, Kerr hopes that losing mentality doesn’t persist.

“There are nights where you let your guard down,” Kerr said. “The important thing is in this league you can’t let your guard down multiple times in a row. Now you don’t have momentum, now you don’t have a team. We’ve all been through this, we’ve gotten smacked around last night and now it’s up to us to be the aggressor, to be a step ahead defensively, making rotations, boxing out — all the things that we didn’t do last night.”

