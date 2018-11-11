OAKLAND — The Warriors’ Jordan Bell is known to do some things on a basketball court. Shooting jumpers usually isn’t one of them. Last year, his first in the NBA, just 7.6 percent of Bell’s points came on midrange jumpers, and you can bet that most of those were in the 8-to-12-foot range.

So it grabbed your attention when, a little more than nine minutes into Saturday’s 116-100 win against the Brooklyn Nets at Oracle Arena, Bell caught a kick-out pass from Kevin Durant and sank an 18-foot shot right in front of the visitors’ bench. It certainly caught the Nets’ attention. Bell knows some of those guys, like D’Angelo Russell and Kenneth Faried, and apparently they were jokingly taunting him to take the shot.

After sinking it, Bell had a quick word for his tormentors.

“I was like, ‘Shut up, man,’” he reflected. “That’s all I said: ‘Shut up.’”

Bell continued: “I always wanted to do that. Somebody saying something like, ‘Oh, (bleep) no, hell no.’ We do the same thing our side of the bench. It felt good for them to say that to me and I make it. You turn around and they’re just looking like stupid, so it’s kind of dope.”

Saturday night, Bell was feeling pretty dope. Two nights earlier, he had felt duped.

He got his first start of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, which meant a chance to go head-to-head with budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It went poorly. Bell picked up two fouls in the first 4:46 of the game, headed to the bench and never made much of an impact.

Saturday was a different story. Bell played active defense and had seven rebounds and a blocked shot in about 27 minutes, not to mention that silky outside shot. Granted, the Bucks are better than the Nets, and Antetokounmpo is certainly better than anyone who suits up for Brooklyn. The Nets were also on the wrong end of back-to-back nights in Denver and Oakland.

Still, the Nets aren’t slouches. They brought a 6-6 record and a three-game winning streak into this contest, and two of those recent victories came against the 76ers and the Nuggets, two likely playoff teams.

The Warriors were clinical and efficient in dispatching Brooklyn, winning each of the first three quarters by six- to-eight points and taking a comfy 94-74 lead into the final period. A lot of things went right for the NBA champions. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were as accurate as they’re supposed to be, and Quinn Cook poured in 27 points in relief of the injured Stephen Curry. The Warriors turned over the ball just 10 times.

Certainly, part of the winning mix was Golden State’s three young big men — Bell, Damian Jones and Kevon Looney. They played well on both ends of the court, and provided two of the game’s signature moments. In addition to Bell’s surprising 18-footer, there was Jones’ spectacular one-hand dunk off a lob from Cook midway through the second quarter.

“That was nasty as hell,” Bell said in admiration. “Damian’s just different. I thought I was athletic, but I think he’s got that title.”

The Warriors’ three young bigs didn’t play all that well as a group Thursday night, and their team lost. They were much better Saturday, and the Warriors won. This theme will be re-explored throughout the 2018-19 season. Question No. 1 for Steve Kerr’s team this year is how All-Star center and summer free-agent signee DeMarcus Cousins will fit in when he returns from rehabbing his Achilles’ tendon. But Question No. 1A is how effective Jones, Looney and Bell can be in Cousins’ absence.