This story has been updated.

A slate of high school playoff games have been rescheduled again as poor air quality continues to plague the North Bay in the wake of the deadly fires in Butte County.

Many games were rescheduled from Friday and Saturday to tonight, and all but one have been moved to Saturday, according to a North Coast Section memo sent Monday morning to participating schools.

In football, the Division 5 contest between No. 4 Fort Bragg and No. 5 Middletown in Fort Bragg will be played tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Div. 5 game between No. 1 Kelseyville and No. 8 Cloverdale was originally slated to be played Monday night, but in an announcement issued at 12:30 p.m. Monday, officials said the game has been postponed until Saturday.

Additional football games moved to Saturday include the Div. 2 contests between No. 1 Rancho and No. 8 American Canyon and No. 6 Ukiah’s road game against No. 3 Campolindo; No. 1 seed Cardinal Newman’s Div. 3 home game against Encinal; the Div. 5 No. 7 seed St. Helena’s road game to No. 2 seed Salesian and No. 4 Tomales’s road game against No. 1 seed Branson in the 8-person division.

According to the memo that went to school officials Monday morning, “Schools will be notified on the plan for future rounds at a later time.”

In cross country, North Bay League officials rescheduled both the Oak and Redwood division championships to Tuesday at Spring Lake. If the air quality again proves unhealthy, the event would be canceled, not rescheduled, because the league received a waiver to hold the event no later than Tuesday.

The North Coast Section cross country championship is scheduled for Saturday in Hayward.

The NCS Div. 2 water polo championship that had been rescheduled from Saturday to today was postponed to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Soda Aquatics Center in Moraga. No. 3-seeded Cardinal Newman High School will compete in the title match against No. 4 Terra Linda.

