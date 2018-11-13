SANTA CLARA — By rights, they should have been at their own game, the one they earned. The Paradise High football team finished 8-2 and was barreling toward the section playoffs before the Camp Fire torched everything they owned — their town, their homes, their season.

So the 49ers offered them an escape route. The team arranged for a bus to pick up the heartbroken players in Chico and drive them to the Bay Area, where so much wayward smoke preceded them. The Bobcats got their football game, all right, standing on the sideline during the national anthem of a Monday Night Football showdown between the 49ers and Giants.

This was no ordinary trip. The eerily quiet five-hour bus ride made that clear.

“We all slept. They’re exhausted,” Paradise High coach Rick Prinz said upon arrival at Levi’s Stadium. “They’re all displaced. All of their homes have burned down. They lost everything.”

Flames swallowed Paradise whole as part of the widespread damage that reached 90,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,400 structures. The death toll reached 42 on Monday, making it the deadliest fire in modern California history.

For the football players, one of the toughest losses was a forfeit. The Bobcats had no choice but to surrender their Division II Northern Section first-round home playoff game to sixth-seeded Red Bluff High (2-8). Trying to show heart, Red Bluff officials offered to forfeit instead so that No. 3-seeded Paradise could sail through to its rightful spot in the Northern Section semifinals.

But there was no point.

“One of my players put it best,” Prinz said. “He said, ‘I really want to play the game, but I lost everything I own and I need to find out where I’m going to live.’ ”

Paradise quarterback Colby Cline said that 90 percent of the players lost their houses, including himself. The senior was getting ready for school Thursday morning when his parents told him to hold off. The fire was spreading, they said, and the family might have to evacuate. Cline had a predictable response to mom and dad worrying so much. He is, after all, a teenager.

“I kind of thought they were being ridiculous,” Cline said.

But the team captain knows how to scramble, too, and soon he was helping orchestrate his family’s frantic exit. “Within an hour,” Cline said, “the whole town was on fire and we were in a rush to get out.”

Cline and his family are now staying in a hotel in Folsom. Trevor Rickson, a linebacker, fled with his mom and sister and are now staying with his aunt in Chico. Prinz, the coach, said his house withstood the blaze, but even that news was bittersweet. Prinz explained, holding back tears, that every other house in his neighborhood burned to the ground.

“It makes you feel a little bit guilty and grateful at the same time,” he said.

In search of a way to cheer up the team, Tim Taylor, the Butte County superintendent, reached out Sunday to his old friend Jesse Lovejoy, the director of EDU Academy and the 49ers museum. Taylor asked Lovejoy for help getting the Bobcats to the game; the 49ers responded with tickets, transportation, sideline passes and a meeting with general manager John Lynch.