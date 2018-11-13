The governing body for high school athletics will hold a special teleconference Wednesday morning to determine how to finish the fire-interrupted fall sports championships – including the option of scrapping the rest of the postseason completely.

At the 9 a.m. meeting, the executive committee of the California Interscholastic Federation-North Coast Section will “consider the options of non-completion of the NCS championships in the fall sports of water polo, football and team tennis.”

Cross-country championships set for this weekend were still on as of Tuesday afternoon.

For any NCS championship tournament not yet completed, the title could be vacated, according to the meeting agenda.

For Nor-Cal championship qualifiers not completed, the committee is being asked to consider one of three proposals:

* The highest seeded team would win the qualifier

* The section would not send a qualifier

* The section would flip a coin to determine a qualifier

Representatives from the North Coast Section area are expected to participate in the discussion, including those from Sonoma, Lake, Marin and Humboldt counties.

Most school districts in the area have been closed for days because of concerns about unhealthy smoke from the deadly Camp fire near Chico in Butte County.

Athletic events, including football playoffs, have been canceled or postponed since last week. Another nine basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night also have been postponed or canceled.