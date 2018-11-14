Andre Kelly scored five of his 15 points as part of a pivotal run midway through the second half and Cal pulled away to beat visiting Hampton 80-66 on Tuesday night.
Paris Austin had 20 points and six assists, Justice Sueing added 17 points and seven rebounds and Darius McNeill scored 11 for Cal.
The Golden Bears (1-1) led by 17 at halftime then had to hold off a late surge by the Pirates to win their home opener after losing to Yale in China last week.
After Kalin Fisher and Akim Mitchell scored on consecutive layups to cut Cal’s lead to 61-55 with 9:14 remaining, Kelly scored on a three-point play.
Cal women top BYU, now 3-0
Asha Thomas scored 17 points, Kristine Anigwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 23 Cal used a big fourth quarter to beat host BYU 70-52 on Tuesday night.
Cal trailed 25-24 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 12-2 run — with six points from Anigwe. BYU was within 54-50 with 5:39 remaining in the fourth but Anigwe scored six points during a 10-0 run for a 14-point lead with two minutes left. Cal, now 3-0, outscored BYU 24-11 in the fourth.