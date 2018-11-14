s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

A's manager Bob Melvin voted American League's top skipper

MARTIN GALLEGOS
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS | November 13, 2018, 11:15PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

OAKLAND — Few people in baseball are having a better offseason than Bob Melvin.

Two weeks after getting a contract extension through 2021, the A’s manager was named American League Manager of the Year.

Melvin received 18 of the 30 first-place votes for the award given out by Baseball Writers’ Association of America, finishing ahead of Boston’s Alex Cora (7) and Kevin Cash (5) of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Braves’ Brian Snitker won the NL award.

It’s Melvin’s third time winning the award, tied with Chicago’s Joe Maddon and Baltimore’s Buck Showalter for the most among active major league managers. He won it with the A’s in 2012 and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007. Melvin and Maddon trail former A’s manager Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox, who both won the award a record four times.

Voting was completed before the start of the postseason, meaning Cora’s run to a World Series title with the Red Sox was not taken into consideration for the award. But even if that were the case, it’d still be hard to go with anyone other than Melvin, especially if you ask A’s GM David Forst.

“The Red Sox had an incredible year and Tampa is constantly competing with us for doing the most with the least, but I just think the personality of this team and Bob’s track record of getting the most of these guys stood out,” Forst said in a conference call. “I know he was left off one ballot, so I’m glad he won, because the last thing this country needs is another recount. Luckily we didn’t have to go back and find out what happened. My unobjective opinion was he absolutely deserved to win.”

Given the adversity the A’s faced since spring training, the job Melvin did to lead the A’s to their first playoff appearance since 2014 was truly remarkable.

With top pitching prospect A.J. Puk and projected No. 3 starter Jharel Cotton going down early in spring with Tommy John surgery, just the start of an avalanche that would end up being five pitchers lost to season-ending arm injuries in a group which included opening-day starter Kendall Graveman and Sean Manaea, Melvin was tasked with piecing together a rotation.

Despite the grim future that loomed with so many injuries, the A’s thrived with a rotation that featured major league outcasts like Trevor Cahill, Brett Anderson, and Edwin Jackson. Rookies like reliever Lou Trivino and outfielder Ramón Laureano came out of nowhere with major contributions, and the A’s went on a run to end the season as the best team in baseball after June 18 with a 63-29 record.

“At the beginning we were a little taken aback by the fact that we lost so many guys early on,” Melvin said. “But I think after that, it was kind of like a badge of honor that someone goes down and we have to continue to have expectations to win and know that we have depth in our organization. One of the first things I say to the group of about 60 players in spring training is we go through 40 to 55 players every year, so if you’re in that room, you have a chance to be a part of this.”

Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire

Going through 14 different starting pitchers, the A’s somehow managed to improve their 2017 win total by 22 games, most by any team in baseball, as they finished the 2018 regular season at 97-65 before getting knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game at Yankee Stadium.

The season ended with a future that now looks brighter than ever with Gold Glovers at the corner infield spots in Matt Chapman and Matt Olson as well as major league home run leader Khris Davis and lights-out All-Star closer Blake Treinen, leading the way.

Not bad for a club that at the start of spring training was projected to finish hovering around .500, if healthy.

“Our expectation this spring was to get the right 25 guys for when the season started and get better and gain confidence as the season went along, and that was the case,” Melvin said. “Next year is about building on the success we have and trying to up the ante and do better than we did this year.”

Most Popular Stories
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Families scramble as school closures extend into smoky week
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
Woman sues Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, hotel massage therapist claiming sex assault
Show Comment