Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least five more games as he will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the team announced Wednesday.
Still, Curry will travel with the team during its upcoming three-game road trip.
Curry, who injured his groin in a 134-111 loss to the Bucks last week, has missed the team’s last three games. During Curry’s absence, the Warriors have gone 2-1 over a stretch that’s included an on-court spat between All-Stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
According to the announcement, Curry will miss Thursday's anticipated matchup against the Houston Rockets and back-to-back games against the Mavericks and Spurs over the weekend. Under the current timetable, the earliest Curry could be back is Nov. 26 when the Warriors play the Magic at Oracle Arena.
The two-time MVP played in only 51 regular-season games last season because of knee and ankle injuries.