The Warriors did not hear a fiery speech. They did not hear a sob story, either.

When Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the team about the recent incident between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, Kerr put forth a simple message.

“‘One incident in November can’t taint the next six months and what we’re trying to accomplish,’” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said when asked to recall Kerr’s words to the team. “He spoke about that clearly.

“He’s very authentic in terms of not sugarcoating anything. He’s understanding the reality of the situation, but he also keeps us focused on how do we move forward.”

The Warriors were off Monday and Tuesday, the end of a seven-day span in which Kerr dealt with something more serious than a winless three-game trip, more injuries and fluid rotations. They’ll be back on the court tonight, when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the tumultuous week that saw the two-time defending champions lose four of five games, Kerr needed to control the fallout from the Green-Durant incident.

This was Durant’s interpretation of Kerr’s words: “Just play with joy. It’s always been about our emotion. He’s always been big about that and making sure everybody feels good. He tries to put everybody in a position to be successful. So he’s trying to get that joy back.”

Durant has hardly been joyful. On the final play in regulation against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12, Durant barked at Green for not passing him the ball. Green responded by attacking Durant with vulgarities and references to his pending free agency next summer. The Warriors suspended Green for the following game against Atlanta. He played Thursday at Houston, another loss, after which Durant snapped at a reporter who inquired about the state of his relationship with Green.

Green missed the next two games — the team cites recurring pain in his right foot — and he isn’t likely to play tonight when the Warriors open their four-game homestand. The timing is ironic, given the trouble Durant has had with former teammate Russell Westbrook, stemming from Durant’s decision to leave OKC and join the Warriors.

In Kerr, the Warriors trust. They believe he can calm the waters churning between Durant and his Warriors teammate.

“Steve is always great,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “He’s one of our leaders. We always lean on him during turbulent times.”

Kerr has never faced such turbulence in his time as coach. With Green out as well as Curry (left groin) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left ankle), Kerr has fielded seven different starting lineups in seven games.

“This is the toughest stretch we’ve been in. This is the real NBA,” said Kerr, who has won three NBA titles in the past four years. “We haven’t been in the real NBA the last four years. We’ve been in this dream and so now we’re faced with real adversity. We have to get out of it ourselves.”

As a player, Kerr had a legendary fight with a teammate, trading punches with Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls practice. (“I kicked MJ’s ass,” Kerr joked last week.) Kerr refused to say whether he brought that up during his meetings with Green and Durant, and he quickly shut down a reporter who asked whether he thought it was important that Green and Durant apologize, as he and Jordan did.