Oakland A’s slugger Khris Davis was named the American League’s most outstanding designated hitter on Tuesday, receiving the Edgar Martinez award named for the former Seattle Mariners DH.
Davis, 30, hit .247 with 98 runs, 28 doubles, a triple, 123 RBIs and 48 home runs last season, leading his team to an AL wild-card spot.
Davis played more games at DH, 139, than any other player in 2018, and led the position in multiple categories.
The award, named for Martinez in 2004, is voted on by baseball writers, broadcasters and AL public relations staff.