Technology High School’s Aveen Dulai delivered her school its first section title in any sport Saturday in Rohnert Park with a decisive goal in the final minute of the North Coast Section Division 3 high school soccer title game.
With their 1-0 win over St. Bernard’s of Eureka, the Titans finish the season undefeated — 19-0-2 overall, with a 12-0-1 North Central League III record.
Dulai, a senior center forward, received a pass from sophomore outside midfielder Mackenzie Eshleman and headed it to herself, coach Melissa Knoll said. The ball bounced down and Dulai’s shot from outside the 18-yard box sailed over the goalkeeper’s head into the upper-left corner of the net.
Technology, like most fall schools, hadn’t played in three weeks because of poor air quality from the Camp fire, but Knoll said her team was ready.
Technology was seeded No. 1 in the division and St. Bernard’s second.
“We knew it would be tough,” she said. “We tried to do our best to play our game. I feel like it was an even game. They had their opportunities and we had our opportunities. We end up putting our opportunity away in the end.”
Senior goalkeeper Danielle Baker came up big for the Titans as well.
“She saved our butts two or three times,” Knoll said.
