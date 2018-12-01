Rancho Cotate's postseason run ends in 7-2 semifinal loss

The Rancho Cotate High School playoff run came to an end as the Cougars football team narrowly lost, 7-2, to Marin Catholic High School in a section semifinal game Friday night in Rohnert Park.

After losing in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section playoffs four years running, the Cougars were looking to finally break through — but came up short once again.

Rancho Cotate (11-1) entered the game rolling, the most dominate team in the Division 2 bracket. After beating Casa Grande 55-7 in the first round, the Cougars followed up with a 42-7 drubbing of American Canyon in the quarterfinal round last Saturday.

Marin Catholic (10-3) reached the semifinals after defeating Granada 14-7.

Rancho featured a balanced offense led by quarterback Jared Stocker and the leading North Bay League-Oak Division running back, Rasheed Rankin. But due to an injury to Stocker, quarterback Ryan Hoxsie took over most of the passing duties on Friday.

“I’m just proud of them; we had a great year, we battled. We had some costly mistakes today that was the 5-point difference in the game,” Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “Turnovers, a bad snap, tons of penalties on offense and our second-string quarterback played the whole time ... he was put in bad spots the whole night and we couldn’t battle through it.”

Both offenses came into the game looking unsteady, but the defenses for each team played tough.

Marin Catholic gained some early momentum after a big defensive stop on Rancho’s first drive, as the Wildcats forced a turnover on downs after holding the Cougars on fourth and inches.

The Wildcats didn’t take advantage there, but came up big on the next offensive series for the Cougars by forcing a punt.

Rancho punter Andrew Alfaro mishandled the snap on the punt and recovered it deep in the Cougars’ territory, giving the Wildcats’ offense the ball on the 7-yard line.

Marin Catholic quarterback Gaven Cooke wasted no time and ran in the touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

The Wildcats put together a couple decent drives later in the half, but Rancho’s defense was also playing well and held Marin Catholic to only those 7 points in the first half.

It was stunning to see the Cougars’ offense — which seemingly had no trouble scoring over the past six games — struggle the way it did. The Wildcats’ defense bottled up the powerful Rankin and Rancho hardly attempted any downfield throws until the end of the game.

Still trailing 7-0 in the second half, the Cougars were looking for a spark on offense and began running the wildcat formation, directly snapping the ball to either Rankin or fellow running back Sumari Jones.

“(The wildcat) has been good for us all year. I wish I could’ve stayed in it more, but the clock became an issue,” Hotaling said.

The few times Rancho was able to do anything positive on offense were usually followed by a negative. Jones had a 33-yard run on first down from the Cougars’ 3-yard line, but it was followed by Marin Catholic’s Cooke intercepting a pass and running it back to Rancho’s 13-yard line.