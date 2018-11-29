Warriors meet Raptors Thursday in possible NBA Finals preview

TORONTO — The Warriors took a cross-country flight on Wednesday that might become part of their itinerary in about seven months.

When the Warriors (15-7) visit the Toronto Raptors (18-4) Thursday, the intrigue will not just center on if Stephen Curry will play after missing the past 10 games because of a sore left groin. It might also provide some clarity on whether the Warriors compete for their third consecutive NBA championship against Toronto after winning three of their past four NBA titles against Cleveland.

“They’re going to be a great test for us,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “Who knows? It might be a preview of June. They got something really special up there in Canada right now.”

The Raptors, winners of six consecutive games, have constructed their deepest roster in franchise history. Though it came at the cost of trading fan favorite DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors acquired All-Star Kawhi Leonard from San Antonio last summer. They reportedly are convinced this one-year rental will turn into a long-term commitment.

What’s not to like?

The Raptors have point guard Kyle Lowry, who leads the NBA with 10.4 assists per game. They have sharpshooter Danny Green, who has a team-leading 51 3-pointers. They have forward Pascal Siakim, whom Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams said has had “a mini All-Star season” because of his blend of scoring (14.5 points), rebounding (6.7) and defense. Despite all of that top-heavy talent, the Raptors still have a bench that ranks 10th out of 30 NBA teams in total offense (39.6 points per game).

“Probably the best team in basketball right now,” Adams said.

That only leads to a natural question: how much could the Raptors threaten the Warriors’ hopes of winning their fourth NBA title in five years?

“Not that much,” said one Eastern Conference coach. The reasoning?

“The Warriors’ biggest challenge isn’t what team they face. It’s themselves,” said TNT NBA analyst Kevin McHale, who will be part of TNT’s broadcast of Thursday's game. “Is Toronto a team that could bother them? Yeah. But honestly, no team can truly bother the Warriors all that much if they’re focused.”

The Warriors appeared focused to open the 2018-19 season, only for injuries (Curry, Draymond Green) and infighting (Green with Kevin Durant) to cloud the team’s vision. The Warriors believe they have since moved on from those issues en route to a three-game winning streak.

Although they have not provided a specific timetable, the Warriors expect Curry and Green to return during this five-game trip. The journey also includes stops in Detroit (Saturday), Atlanta (Monday), Cleveland (Dec. 5) and Milwaukee (Dec. 7).

Although uncertainty will hover over Durant’s pending free agency until July, the Warriors no longer sense the same tension between Green and Durant after their argument two weeks ago.

“It’s hard to say who we will be,” Adams said. “I think we’ll be really good. But we have to get everyone back.”

Assuming the Warriors get everyone back, an informal poll of executives, coaches and analysts expects them to win their third consecutive NBA title. After all, the Warriors will eventually add a fifth All-Star once DeMarcus Cousins heals from a left Achilles tendon injury suffered in January with New Orleans.

Would that be against Toronto? Perhaps. Adams considers the Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics as the main Eastern Conference threats. He expects Boston (11-10) to overcome a slow start that various talent evaluators pinned on integrating stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward on a team that leaned on its role players. Others around the NBA favor the Raptors, though.