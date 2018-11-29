Former players haunt Sharks in 5-3 loss

TORONTO — The ghosts of Patrick Marleau and John Tavares haunted the Sharks again.

Tavares netted a pair of goals and Marleau scored his first against his former-team as the Maple Leafs beat the Sharks, 5-3, Wednesday night.

Marleau, who left the Sharks after 19 seasons to join the Maple Leafs (18-8) in July 2017, scored on the power play at 1:53 in the second, making it a 4-2 game. The goal gave him game-winners against 30 different clubs, the only player in NHL history to do so.

Tavares, who flirted with the Sharks in unrestricted free agency last summer before signing a seven-year, $77 million contract with Maple Leafs, scored the opening goal with the man advantage at 3:38 of the first and he found the net again in the final minute of the opening frame to give his squad a 3-1 edge.

Auston Matthews, who suited up for his first game since Oct. 27 after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury, recorded three points. He scored the Maple Leafs’ second goal at 11:19 of the first, the second of his team’s three power-play goals, and their fifth goal at 10:59 of the third. He also set up Tavares’ first goal.

As Matthews rejoined the Maple Leafs lineup, the Sharks were forced to make due without Timo Meier, who suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s overtime loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Without Meier, the Sharks struggled to match up with the Maple Leafs forward depth. Kevin Labanc took Meier’s spot on Logan Couture’s line, committing a pair of stick infractions that led to power-play goals.