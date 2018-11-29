All a 9-year-old Napa girl wanted to do was wear the shoes of one of her favorite Warriors players for basketball season. She ended up changing the shoe game.
When Riley Morrison went online looking for Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 5s she was out of luck, the sneakers didn't come in girls sizes.
So, she wrote to Curry himself urging Under Armour to change that "because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too."
The two-time NBA MVP responded, as tweeted by ESPN's Darren Rovell.
On Thursday, Curry tweeted his handwritten to response to the girl promising to have smaller sizes of the shoe listed in the girls' section. He's also sending her a pair and says she'll be one of the first to get the Curry 6. On top of that, he invited her to game on March 8, International Women's Day.
Wonder if she'll wear her new kicks or keep them for the court?