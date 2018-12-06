BERKELEY — Charles Minlend had 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Jordan Ratinho made consecutive 3-pointers as part of a big run early in the second half and San Francisco pulled away and beat Cal 79-60 on Wednesday night.

Ratinho finished with 12 points and Jimbo Lull scored 14 for San Francisco.

Frankie Ferrari added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Dons (8-1) bounced back from their only loss of the season to win going away in the first meeting between the two Northern California teams in more than a decade.

San Francisco led by 10 at halftime then broke the game open with a 22-5 run coming out of the break.

Cal (2-5) couldn’t keep up and lost its fourth in five games.

Andre Kelly had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Big picture

San Francisco: The Dons were a little sluggish to start in their first game since returning from the Belfast Classic in Ireland but they shrugged it off and won in impressive fashion while giving coach Kyle Smith his 50th win as San Francisco’s coach..

Cal: The Bears had as many turnovers (nine) as they did made shots in the first half, were dominated on the boards and threw away their last possession before halftime.

Cal’s depth also took a hit when Juhwan Harris-Dyson sat out the second half with an injury.