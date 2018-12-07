s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray named AP Player of Year

ERIC OLSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 6, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won the Associated Press college football Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the second straight Sooners quarterback and fifth overall to win the award since it was established in 1998.

Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on 56 ballots submitted by AP college football poll voters and announced Thursday. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was third.

“It’s humbling and an honor to be named AP Player of the Year, to be mentioned in the same realm as a lot of great players, a lot of hall of famers,” Murray said. “It’s a special deal for me and hopefully I can continue to make my family and teammates proud.”

Murray received 39 first-place votes and a total of 145 points. Tagovailoa received 13 first-place votes (117 points) and Haskins was listed first on four ballots (55 points).

Murray added the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback Thursday night at ESPN’s College Football Award Show at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Tagovailoa won two player of the year awards, taking the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards.

Murray and Tagovailoa will now head to New York City as Heisman trophy finalists, with the winner more uncertain than usual. Haskins also is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday night in New York.

The last five Walter Camp winners won the Heisman Trophy and the last four Maxwell winners have won the Heisman. Only twice since 2002 has the AP Player of the Year not won the Heisman, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh in 2009 and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey in 2015.

Murray and Tagovailoa will then face each other in the College Football Playoff, when No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29.

Other college football award winners Thursday night:

— Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen won the Chuck Bednarik award as the nation’s top defensive player.

— Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman.

— Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

— Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker as the nation’s best running back.

— Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver.

— Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award.

— Texas A&M punter Braden Mann won the Ray Guy Award.

Murray joins Baker Mayfield (2017), Josh Heupel (2000), Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008) as previous AP Player of the Year winners from Oklahoma. No other school has had more than two AP Player of the Year winners.

Murray, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior from Allen, Texas, won the award in his final year as a college athlete.

The Oakland Athletics took Murray with the ninth pick in the Major League Baseball draft in June. Murray, who batted .296 with 10 home runs and 13 doubles in 50 games as the Sooners’ center fielder, signed for nearly $5 million, with the A’s agreeing to let him return to school and play football this season.

Murray was Mayfield’s backup last season and won the starter’s job in preseason practice. He went on to become one of three 4,000-yard passers in the nation and threw for 40 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 892 yards and 11 TDs.

Most Popular Stories
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed Santa Rosa home, killing 2 dogs
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from ex-boyfriend

Murray leads the country in total offense (4,945 yards), points responsible for (306) and passing efficiency (205.7).

Murray started his career at Texas A&M, where his father, Kevin Murray, set season and career passing records as the Aggies’ quarterback in the mid-1980s. Kyler Murray transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season, sat out a season per transfer rules and then backed up Mayfield.

“It’s been a long journey with a lot of waiting, but I think it’s all been worth it,” Murray said. “All the hard work with my teammates has really paid off.”

Most Popular Stories
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
One dead in east Sonoma County collision amid heavy rainfall
Power back on in Petaluma after power failure affects thousands
East Coast men among 4 arrested after Santa Rosa pot deal goes bad
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed Santa Rosa home, killing 2 dogs
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
Show Comment