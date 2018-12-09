s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Nevius: Not every NBA player wants to serve LeBron

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 8, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

This must be an enormous surprise to LeBron James.

Recently, people have publicly said that top NBA stars do not want to play James’ wingman in Los Angeles. That he’s a bit of a load with issues about controlling the ball, team culture and the headlines.

What? They don’t want to play with the best player in the world?

This is nothing new, of course. The question of who would be LeBron’s best teammate has fueled loads of shouty media debates. It usually comes down to James’ legacy and whether the Official Sports Media Code requires that we add the words, “the greatest basketball player in the world,” every time we invoke his name.

But this is different. These aren’t sports-site populists.

These are members of the inner circle; the elite few who play the game at its highest level. This is peer to peer.

What they are saying is simple: If you’re going to play with LeBron, your job is to serve LeBron. He will have the ball, he will tell you where to go and he will be the star. And to them, it doesn’t sound appealing.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant led the way in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“If you’re a younger player, like a Kawhi (Leonard), trying to pair him with LeBron James doesn’t really make sense,” Durant told Ric Bucher. “Kawhi enjoys having the ball … controlling the offense. A lot of young players are developing that skill. They don’t need another guy.”

Another guy? Ouch. Does that sound like a “step aside, old fella” moment to you?

Two things. Durant’s comments, if you read everything he said, make perfect sense. He doesn’t take shots at LeBron. He’s even-handed. For instance, he goes out of his way to give credit to Kevin Love for realizing he had to change his game in Cleveland because of James. And that he did so.

Durant is not the only one in the story.

“If you’ve got LeBron, you’ve got to make it about LeBron,” Tyson Chandler said. (Who, by the way, said that just before he was traded to the Lakers. Awkward.)

But something else Chandler said shouldn’t be overlooked.

“It’s a sacrifice,” he said, “but it’s a sacrifice for winning.”

And that’s the real question, isn’t it? James has dragged inferior teams to the NBA Finals before. He may do it again.

So, if you’re an up-and-coming NBA superstar, do you want to join Team LeBron and subjugate your game for a chance at a ring?

It sounds like the answer around the league is starting to be, “Naw. I’m good.”

You know the list. Kyrie Irving demanded to be traded the year AFTER winning the NBA championship with James. At one time Paul George was openly campaigning to play for the Lakers.

Instead, he elected to stay in Oklahoma City with that generous sharer of the basketball, Russell Westbrook. Surely that says something.

Stories have appeared that Leonard, now in Toronto, would like to return to the LA area, but with the Clippers, rather than the Lakers, at least partly because of James.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

And, given the above comments, it doesn’t look like Durant is a likely Laker, either.

It is an interesting coincidence that this is coming out about the time that we are all realizing that James — the greatest basketball player in the world — is not changing.

You may remember the stories when he arrived in LA about how he was going to play off the ball, to take a little strain off his soon-to-be 34-year-old body.

Yeah, well, forget that. We’ve already been through some of the usual steps.

Early on, reports appeared that James was ignoring head coach Luke Walton, not even looking over to the bench, just running the plays he wanted. Check.

Everyone wondered how long James would sit back and watch his team lose. How long before he demanded the damn ball at the top of the key, took over the game and did what needed to be done?

The answer turned out to be November.

James has the ball a lot more, leaving No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball to drift off into the corner, waiting for a pass. Given Ball’s celebrated shooting yips, it would be hard to imagine a worse place for him. (Walton said last week he was going to avoid playing Ball and James together.)

Has James refused to come out of a game yet? Keep an eye out for that.

Of course, there is no reason whatsoever to think James is going to go for the nuclear option — demands for wholesale changes to the roster. But again, he’s done it before.

But here’s the conundrum. Since James became noticeably more assertive and went back to dominating the ball, the Lakers have won. Wednesday night, LeBron scored over a third of the Lakers’ 121 points and they beat formidable San Antonio on national television for their fourth straight win.

At the end of the day, that which makes James great — focus, high standards and unshakable confidence — also make it possible that he comes across as self-absorbed, judge-y and insufferably smug.

All I know is, watching James firsthand in last year’s Finals — the glares at his teammates, the exasperated body language and the do-you-know-who-I-am press conferences — playing on Team LeBron didn’t look like much fun.

Others seemed to have reached the same conclusion.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment