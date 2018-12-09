Justice Sueing scored a season-high 23 points, Paris Austin added 15, and Cal rallied to defeat San Diego State 89-83 on Saturday night.

The Bears (3-5) ended a two-game losing streak and beat San Diego State (5-4) for the second straight time. Last season they upset the Aztecs 63-62 in San Diego on Dec. 9, 2017.

Grant Anticevich had 13 points and six rebounds, both career highs, for Cal. Darius McNeill added 13 points, and Matt Bradley had 11.

Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Aztecs. Jeremy Hemsley scored 19 points and moved from 22nd into a tie for 18th on San Diego’s all-time scoring list with 1,188 points. Jordan Schakel scored 14 and Devin Watson 13.

It was 68-all with 7:52 to play, but the Aztecs went on a 10-3 run to build a 78-71 lead with 3:57 left.

But Cal roared back to build an 83-80 edge with 1:11 left as Austin hit a 3-point shot and Andre Kelly scored from inside.

San Diego State tied it 83-83 on Schakel’s 3-pointer with 45.5 seconds left, but Bradley drilled a 3 with 25 seconds left, putting Cal up 86-83.

The Aztecs shot 57.1 percent from 3-point range but managed to lose a second straight game for the first time this season.

The Bears, who were coming off a 79-60 loss at home to San Francisco on Wednesday, avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Aztecs return home to face Cal State Dominguez Hills, a Division II team, at Viejas Arena on Wednesday.

The Bears will conclude a three-game home stand against Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

No. 13 Cal 81, Saint Mary’s 78, OT

Kristine Anigwe had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Recee Caldwell scored 20 points including two free throws with 27 seconds left in overtime and No. 13 Cal edged Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Caldwell’s free throws made it 80-76 before former Santa Rosa High standout Emily Codding’s basket cut the margin to two. Asha Thomas made the first of two free throws with 18 seconds remaining and Gaels raced down the court but couldn’t find a good look at a 3-pointer before Claire Ferguson’s last-second attempt missed.

The Gaels (5-3) built a 15-point lead in the third quarter and led from there until Anigwe’s layup off a slick pass from Thomas with two seconds left in regulation tied the score. Kianna Smith hit a 3-pointer for the first overtime points and the Bears (8-0) remained ahead.

Smith finished with 12 points, Thomas 11 and CJ West got her first career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Anigwe has double-doubles in all eight of Cal’s games.

Codding scored a career high 26 points with four 3-pointers, Sydney Radio added 13 points and 17 rebounds for her second double-double this season, and Megan McKay had 12 points for the Gaels (5-3).