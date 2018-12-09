Healdsburg High School senior Gabrielle Peterson finished 23rd in the nation Saturday in a San Diego cross country race sponsored by Foot Locker and New Balance.
Fresh off her winning run at the CIF state cross country championships in Fresno last month, Peterson completed the 5,000-meter Balboa Park race in a time of 18:16.4, about one minute and 16 seconds behind the winner — Sydney Masciarelli of Massachusetts.
Peterson qualified for the 40-girl race by finishing fifth in the west region qualifier last week.
On Saturday, she was the highest-finishing girl from California, out of five from the state.
Cole Hocker of Indiana won the boys race in 15:13.7. The top Californian, William Frankenfeld of Long Beach, was 14th.