Three Santa Rosa Junior College wrestlers are now All-Americans after finishing in the top four at the California Community College Athletic Association State Wrestling Championship finals at Cerritos College on Saturday.

Trevor Bagan, a freshman who prepped at Analy, finished the tournament 4-1 and in third place at 125 pounds. Karim Shakur, a sophomore who wrestled at Tamalpais before coming to Santa Rosa, finished fourth in the 197-pound division after going 4-2 in the tournament.

Jhaylyn Hall, a sophomore from Montgomery, was the Bear Cubs’ top finisher, finishing in second place in the 184- pound division after falling 3-2 in the finals.

Santa Rosa’s Arriaga inks pro soccer deal

Santa Rosa native Luis Arriaga has signed a deal Major League Soccer deal with Real Salt Lake. Arriaga, 17, has played within the RSL academy since he was 14. A midfielder, he has scored 55 goals since 2015. Arriaga inked the deal along with 17-year-old goalkeeper David Ochoa. “We believe that both Arriaga and Ochoa can join the group we have and continue to help build our club at the professional level,” RSL assistant general manager Elliott Fall said in a statement. “We’re excited to see two more players from our Academy who are able to make the leap to the professional game and contribute to our club.”

Brookshire leads Laney Eagles to state title

Cardinal Newman grad Jordon Brookshire threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more in Laney College’s 40-35 win over Ventura College to win the California Community College Athletic Association football championship on Saturday in Sacramento. Brookshire, who spent one year playing for Santa Rosa Junior College last season, threw for 2,181 yards this season, completing more than 63 percent of his passes. He threw for 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions and had an efficiency rating of 148. A dual threat, he ran the ball 142 times for 750 yards and a team-high 15 touchdowns.

Another record falls at the hands of Bertsch

Santa Rosa High grad and UC Davis hoops star Morgan Bertsch broke yet another school record, scoring 40 points in the Aggies’ 109-60 win over Sacramento State Friday to break the program’s single-game scoring mark. Bertsch became the all-time leading scorer in Aggie history two games into her senior season.

She also managed to grab nine rebounds, had an assist and two blocks in just 22 minutes on the floor against the Hornets. Bertsch has the most points of any player in Division 1 women’s basketball so far this season.

Runners can support Live Like Drew scholarship

Participants in the annual Healdsburg Holiday Shuffle 5K run Saturday can raise money for Healdsburg Sunshine Rotary Club Scholarship in Drew Esquivel’s name.

Esquivel was a standout wrestler, Eagle Scout and a straight-A student at Healdsburg High, who went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall of 2013 on a full scholarship courtesy of the James Family Foundation. He was captain of the MIT wrestling team and computer science major. He was killed in 2016 by an off-duty police officer who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide while driving drunk.

To register for the run, go to www.healdsburgholidayshuffle.com.