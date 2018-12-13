Barber: Warriors meet the beast from the East

OAKLAND — Making proclamations about the NBA in December is a little like looking at a baby in a crib and saying, “I think she’s going to be a data analyst.” There are so many ways for you to be wrong by the time the dust settles.

But hey, here goes: The Warriors’ greatest threat this season will come from the East. And it might well be the Toronto Raptors, the team that dispatched the defending world champions 113-93 at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

The NBA Eastern Conference has been the Western Conference’s dorky little brother for years. The only thing disrupting that trend during the Steve Kerr era in Oakland has been LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were the one true contender outside of the West, and they frequently coasted to an NBA Finals date with the Warriors. Top to bottom, the East has been a wasteland.

This year, things have gotten weird — especially in the Western Conference. It’s the conference of the coin flip. The Warriors went into Wednesday’s game as the No. 1 seed in the West. The Houston Rockets were the No. 14 seed. Yet only six games separated them in the standings. Literally everyone but the Suns is in the postseason hunt.

But which team in the West really impresses you, or could expect to frighten the Warriors? Oklahoma City, with ball-dominant star Russell Westbrook? The reinvented and largely anonymous Clippers? The Lakers, who are just learning to play with LeBron? Houston, which is clearly paying the price for letting two of its better defensive players, Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, slip away?

The second-place team in the West, right behind the Warriors, is the Denver Nuggets. Is this the potential foe in the conference finals? If so, would Warriors fans be nervous about a starting lineup composed of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Torrey Craig? The flight over the Rockies and into the Denver airport would be scarier.

Now look at the East. The Celtics probably have the best starting five outside of Oakland, with Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The Bucks (currently 18-9) have played the Warriors tough, and young big man Giannis Antetokounmnpo is an MVP candidate. The 76ers (19-10) have a wealth of young talent and are just beginning to incorporate the multi-talented Jimmy Butler. Given a choice, I would rather face the Nuggets than any of those teams.

And then there are the Raptors. They have the best record in the NBA at 22-7, and it’s no mirage. The Raptors have been reinvigorated by their new superstar, Kawhi Leonard — and somehow they are 7-1 when he doesn’t play. Those seven wins include back-to-back games, on the road, against the Clippers on Tuesday and your Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

No way the Raptors should have been able to sweep those two games. But nobody told them.

“They got a little bit of everything,” Stephen Curry said. “Athletic wings, bigs that can shoot threes and put the ball on the floor. We know (point guard) Kyle Lowry’s a great player. Obviously, when Kawhi plays we know what he’s about. But they’re just pretty well rounded. They’ve shown different styles to win games. Tonight they were the better team.”