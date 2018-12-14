s
Montgomery, Casa Grande boys win Callan tournament openers

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 13, 2018
Montgomery kicked off the opening game of the 13th annual Brett Callan memorial boys basketball tournament with a convincing 65-44 win over Napa on Thursday afternoon at Casa Grande High School, the host of the three-day competition featuring eight schools. The event, which includes four Sonoma County teams, continues Friday and wraps up on Saturday.

Montgomery (5-3) forged a 21-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Napa (5-3) had trouble containing the Vikings’ Harvey Rouleau, who poured in a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Montgomery converted 10 treys on the night.

“Harvey had a really good game shooting. He had no forced shots. He got some good looks off our sets,” Montgomery coach Zac Tiedeman said. “We shot the ball well in the first quarter and built a cushion. We took care of the ball and only had 10 turnovers, which is below our season average.”

Montgomery led 34-24 at halftime and won the second half 31-20. Napa struggled to mount a comeback rally against the Vikings’ stout defense.

“We are trying to become more consistent on the defensive end of the floor,” Tiedeman said. “I’m happy with our effort.”

Napa was led by Zach Swim with 16 points.

The Vikings — the 2017 Callan tournament defending champions — move into the champion bracket and play Del Campo (Fair Oaks) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Montgomery narrowly defeated the Cougars in a first-round game last year.

“Del Campo is extremely athletic. They are quick getting to the rim,” Tiedeman said. “We will have to play good one-on-one defense. This will be a great test for our guys.”

The Grizzlies play Northgate (Walnut Creek) in the Consolation bracket at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Casa Grande 67, Windsor 55

The tournament host Gauchos (5-3) defeated the Jaguars (6-4) as Casa Grande’s Garrett Siebels led his team with 31 points. Siebels had five 3-pointers and hauled down eight rebounds.

“Siebels is a very talented scorer and capable of scoring a lot of different ways. He’s able to get to the rim whenever he chooses. He is very crafty with his first step,” Casa Grande coach Jake Lee said. “As a team, our shot selection improved in the second half. We were a little rushed in the first half. We were a little too trigger-happy and not as selective as we would have liked.”

Defensively, Casa Grande put the lockdown on Windsor post player Christian Jernigan, limiting him to 12 points. Teammate Jordan Merical had 17 points to lead the Jaguars.

“Noah Bailey (13 points) played great defense on Merical,” Lee said. “We threw a couple of different looks at Jernigan on defense and kept Windsor off-rhythm.”

With the scored tied 29-29 at halftime, the Gauchos came out with a big third quarter (22-12 advantage) to effectively take over the game. Siebels had 12 points in the third quarter and Bailey chipped in 7 points.

Casa Grande moves to the champion bracket to play Washington (San Francisco) Friday at 8 p.m.

“Washington always plays hard, fast and physical. It’s going to be a slugfest tomorrow,” Lee said. “They have depth and shooters and they are a good offensive-rebounding team.”

Windsor plays Analy Friday at 5 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Washington 75, Analy 68

The Tigers (3-5) went toe-to-toe in a shootout with the Eagles (2-6) but eventually succumbed to Washington’s blistering offensive pace and lost.

Washington’s Jackie Luong, selected to the all-tournament team last year, pumped in 33 points (four 3-pointers), including 10 points in the fourth.

Quinn Vermeulen led Analy with 28 points and buried six 3-pointers.

After a 17-17 first-quarter tie, Washington pulled ahead with a 34-28 edge over the second and third quarters before winning the fourth quarter 24-23.

Del Campo 83, Northgate 72

The Cougars (4-3) won their tournament opener against the Broncos (4-2), setting up Del Campo’s matchup with the Vikings.

The Cougars broke out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter, followed by relatively even scoring between the teams over the final three quarters.

Del Campo was led by Cameron Niles with 22 points.

Northgate was paced by Brady Cook with 16 points.

