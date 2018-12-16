s
Stanford women upset No. 3 Baylor; Stanford, Cal men, win, too

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 15, 2018
Stanford’s Shannon Coffee didn’t give Kalani Brown much room to maneuver in the paint, a defensive effort that helped the Cardinal build a big lead on third-ranked visiting Baylor.

Coffee’s rare display of 3-point shooting was just as critical, providing the spark Tara VanDerveer’s team needed to close out their most significant win of the season.

Alanna Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds, Coffee made a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Stanford held on to beat previously undefeated Baylor 68-63 on Saturday.

Kiana Williams had 13 points and five assists, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points, and the Cardinal (7-1) ended the Bears’ 36-game winning streak in the regular season.

The 6-foot-5 Coffee set season highs with nine points and 19 minutes.

“Shannon been someone that has been a role player for our team and a lot of times she’s led the cheers on the bench,” VanDerveer said. “Today people were cheering for her. She made some big shots. Her defense was really good. It was really exciting for her to have such a big game in a big game.”

Coffee entered the day averaging fewer than five minutes per game, but she was pressed into extended duty to try to contain Brown and Baylor’s inside game.

Brown had a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting, and Coffee also came through with her perimeter offense. Seven of Coffee’s 12 career 3-pointers have come against Baylor, including three Saturday. She set career highs with 14 points in 27 minutes against Baylor last year.

“When people make big shots like that it’s emotional,” Smith said. “Shannon’s been putting in so much work and it’s showing in the games.”

NaLyssa Smith and Chloe Jackson had 15 points apiece for Baylor (8-1). The Bears have defeated two Top 25 teams on the road this season but couldn’t overcome 15 turnovers against the Cardinal.

“We were not very good today,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I’m disappointed in several players that didn’t show up. Unfortunately it was too deep a hole to overcome.

Men’s basketball:

Stanford 78, East Washington 62

Stanford needed a wake-up and coach Jarod Haase delivered one at halftime.

“He told us we made up our own imaginary game plan,” said Daejon Davis of the first half. “It was a complete lack of focus. We followed his more in the second half.”

Davis scored 19 points, one of four to reach double figures, and Stanford beat Eastern Washington 78-62 at home on Saturday after trailing at halftime.

Cormac Ryan scored 12 points, all on three pointers, for the Cardinal (5-4), who avenged last year’s loss to the Eagles. Oscar da Silva added 13 and KZ Okpala had 10.

“We knew we didn’t play our best half of basketball,” Ryan said. “We came back out with better attention to detail and played with fire.”

Jesse Hunt scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (1-8), who lost their fifth straight. Luka Vulikic added 11 points.

Cal 67, Cal Poly 66

Paris Austin made a 15-foot jumper with 3.8 seconds left and Cal overcame a late shooting slump to beat visiting Cal Poly.

Justice Sueing finished with 15 points and seven rebounds as the Golden Bears (4-5) won consecutive games for the first time this season. Matt Bradley added 11 points while Austin and Darius McNeill had 10 apiece.

The Bears led most of the game but made only two baskets over the final 5 minutes.

Austin had both of them. He cut through the lane and scored on a layup off a pass from Andre Kelly to put Cal up 65-64, then made the winner after Donovan Fields’ 15-foot jumper put Cal Poly ahead.

Fields had 26 points but missed four shots over the final 1:45 including an airball 3-point try as time expired.

Mark Crowe added 11 points and five rebounds for Cal Poly (3-6).

