Sharks win fourth straight with 7-3 win at Chicago

CHICAGO — Melker Karlsson, Evander Kane, Kevin Labanc, Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, who connected for three unanswered goals in the second period to take charge. Brent Burns had three assists for San Jose, which has won six of seven and climbed into a tie with Anaheim for second in the Pacific Division.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford left the game with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He allowed two goals on eight shots and exited with the Blackhawks leading 3-2.

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini scored in the first period for last-place Chicago, which lost for 10th time in its last 11 games despite grabbing an early 2-0 lead. Cam Ward replaced Crawford and gave up five goals on 35 shots.

Martin Jones started in goal for San Jose, but was replaced by Aaron Dell late in the first after allowing Chicago’s three goals on four shots. Dell blocked all 16 shots he faced as the Sharks roared back.

The 33-year-old Crawford was pulled from a Dec. 23, 2017, game at New Jersey with a concussion, then missed the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the first five games of 2018-19. He returned on Oct. 18 against Arizona and was 6-14-2 with a 3.23 goals-against average in 22 games entering Sunday’s contest.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring for only the second time in their last 13 games and led 3-2 after one period. Opponents had outscored Chicago 27-8 in the first period during that span.

The Blackhawks scored on their first two shots, 47 seconds apart early in the first period, to grab a quick 2-0 lead.

DeBrincat opened the scoring 2:34 in. Jones got his right pad on DeBrincat’s 35-foot shot from the left circle, but the puck rolled over and in. Strome made it 2-0 from the slot on a deflection of Connor Murphy’s shot from the right point.

The Sharks tied it 2-all midway through the first on goals 42 seconds apart by Karlsson and Sorensen.