Santa Rosa native Brandon Hyde introduced as Orioles manager

BALTIMORE — As is the nature of baseball managerial unveilings, with the room ringed by team officials, the family sitting in the front row and the entire proceedings televised live, Brandon Hyde had several separate and distinct audiences Monday when the Baltimore Orioles introduced him as the 20th skipper in team history, at a midday news conference at Camden Yards.

And Hyde, the Santa Rosa native and Montgomery High School grad suddenly thrust into baseball’s national limelight, toggled between them with the sort of aplomb one might expect of a 45-year-old baseball lifer and former minor-league catcher who had spent the last four years on Joe Maddon’s coaching staff with the Chicago Cubs.

For the evening news cameras, he shed a few tears as he thanked his wife and kids. For the assembled reporters, he fired off snappy lines — “I’m going to be myself,” he answered to a question of what type of manager he will be — and touted his humble beginnings as an undrafted free agent whose playing career ended in independent ball.

“I was an average to below-average minor league player that had to work for everything he got,” Hyde said. “Started [in coaching] as a single-A hitting coach hoping to someday be a big league coach, with no expectations. I just wanted to work and get players better.”

For his new employers, including new Orioles General Manager Mike Elias, who sat to his left, Hyde stressed his communication skills and willingness to work hand-in-hand with the front office to advance a shared vision.

“The buzzword,” he said, “is collaboration.”

And to the Orioles’ exasperated yet fiercely loyal fans, who have endured all sorts of indignities of late, lowlighted by a franchise-record 115 losses in 2018, he tossed large chunks of red meat, with a series of nods to the franchise’s rich tradition — a big piece of which sat directly in front of him, in the form of Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, now a special adviser and ambassador for the Orioles.

“Brooks Robinson is sitting here,” Hyde said, nodding at Robinson in the front row. “I’m in my new office, and there’s pictures of Earl Weaver and Cal Ripken Sr. [on the walls]. To be around history, and be involved in a city like Baltimore is a dream come true.”

But this wasn’t your average managerial unveiling — at least not for Baltimore. There was plentiful talk of advanced analytics, “R and D” (research and development) departments and the free flow of ideas — a radical departure from the Orioles’ ethos under general manager Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter, who both lost their jobs after this year’s 47-115 debacle, and whose regime was regarded as one of the least analytically inclined (and collaborative, for that matter) in the industry.

“We’re going to create a culture here of open thinking, free conversation, creative ideas,” Hyde said.

Elias didn’t know Hyde before launching the Orioles’ managerial search, but said the latter’s name was literally the first one he heard when he started polling old friends and colleagues across the game for potential candidates and the one he kept hearing as he made more and more calls. The Orioles interviewed a total of six candidates, including some (Manny Acta, Mike Redmond) with previous big league managerial experience, before settling upon Hyde last week during the annual winter meetings.