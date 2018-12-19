Montgomery High senior B.J. Johnson is going to be a Spartan.

Johnson, a standout for the Vikings’ football team, is scheduled to sign with San Jose State on Wednesday, according to Montgomery coach Vertis Patton.

“B.J. was all over for us,” he said. “Safety, corner, linebacker if we needed him to. He’s just an all-around good player. Just watching the growth this year, being so coachable, always smiling, he works so hard.”

As a receiver this season, Johnson caught 33 passes for 572 yards. He scored six touchdowns. On defense, Johnson was the second leading solo-tackler on the team with 51 behind senior Matt Carr’s 84. He also grabbed three interceptions.

“I’m excited for him,” Patton said.

Lions’ Ricioli takes second in regional wrestling tourney

El Molino sophomore Hannah Ricioli finished in second place in the 151-pound division of the West Coast Tournament of Champions wrestling meet in Rocklin last weekend. Ricioli was defeated by Lillian Freitas of Pitman High in Modesto in the final match. Ricioli is expected to lead the Lions this season after taking third in the boys’ junior varsity tournament last season.

Arikat starts strong for Trojans girls basketball

Any team hoping to topple the Petaluma Trojans girls’ basketball team is going to have to stop junior Sheriene Arikat. Arikat leads the team in scoring with more than 17 points a game, and leads in rebounds with nearly nine per contest. Her average of 2.6 steals per game is just behind Kaileigh Pate’s average of three, and Arikat is registering one block per for good measure.

Petaluma is 6-4 on the season and faces Terra Linda at home Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans open Vine Valley Athletic League play Jan. 3 at home against Vintage. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Former prep stars shine at Empire Runners Last 10k

The top three finishers at the Empire Runners Last 10k race Saturday are familiar names in the prep world.

Dante Capone, 22, who ran at Analy, defended his title with a first-place finish in 34:05. Scott Kruetzfeldt, a 2018 graduate of Maria Carrillo, came in second in 35:48, and Piner senior Nathan Hayes finished in third place in 36:45.

Ursuline grad Sarah Hallas, 39, was the first woman across the line in 39:35.

Braves open VVAL play against American Canyon

The Justin-Siena boys’ basketball team is heading into the Vine Valley Athletic League opener Wednesday night with a 7-2 record and a two-game winning streak after it beat Hercules 33-32 on Dec. 10 and St. Vincent 49-34 on Friday.

The Braves are paced by junior Liam McDevitt’s 20 points a game. Senior Barrett Donahoe is tossing in 10 points a game.

The Braves host American Canyon (1-8) at 7 Wednesday night.

Perez steps up for Bear Cubs

The Santa Rosa JC men’s basketball team bounced back from a 105-101 overtime loss to Canada in the Kris Kringle Invitational on Friday to down Feather River 72-70 on Saturday.

The Bear Cubs (8-3) were paced by Ryan Perez. The sophomore out of Petaluma High went 8-of-18 from behind the 3-point arc to score 29 points. Landon Courtman, a freshman out of Healdsburg, had 13 points.