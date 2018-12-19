Barber: More important things for 49ers, Raiders than No. 1 pick

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They improved to 4-10 and temporarily lost their grip on the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Man, they really screwed up.

At least they did if you believe a certain subsector of NFL analysis and fandom. It’s clearly not the majority. I’m not trying to build a straw man here; most 49ers lovers were thrilled that the team ended its 10-game losing streak against Pete Carroll’s band of bullies. But as soon as the Niners’ overtime win was in the books, you heard the murmurs again.

And you’re hearing them in the East Bay, too, because you may have noticed that the Raiders also are competing for that glorious pick. As it stands heading into Week 16, the 3-11 Cardinals hold the No. 1, the 3-11 Raiders the No. 2, the 4-10 Jets the No. 3 and the 4-10 49ers the No. 4. Strength of schedule is the only tiebreaker.

The murmurs sound like this: “(Your Team Here) should do everything it can to lose the remainder of its games and secure the highest draft position possible.” Fortunately, it doesn’t make much sense.

It actually does in the NBA, because (a) one great player can almost instantly change the fortunes of a team, and (b) that player is relatively easy to identify in the draft. Basketball players don’t wear a lot of clothes when they play, and it may as well be a metaphor. It’s a transparent game. No one is a 100-percent lock, but when you look at, say, Duke freshman Zion Williamson, you can be somewhat certain that he will be a dynamic NBA player, in any system.

Tanking makes sense in Major League Baseball, too, for different reasons. Not because of the high draft picks it brings — those are highly speculative in baseball, where talent can take years to develop. But because MLB “tanking” normally involves trading veteran players for prospects. If you are willing to write off two or three seasons as fodder, those prospects can (but don’t always) add up to something great.

None of that is true in the NFL. “Tanking” in this case means losing games on purpose. And compared to the NBA, NFL draft picks are a series of dice rolls. Even the high ones.

Look at the past six years of NFL drafting. Here are the No. 1 overall selections in that time frame: tackle Eric Fisher (Chiefs), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (Texans), quarterback Jameis Winston (Buccaneers), quarterback Jared Goff (Rams), defensive end Myles Garrett (Browns) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (Browns).

Here are the No. 2s: tackle Luke Joeckel (Jaguars), tackle Greg Robinson (Rams), quarterback Marcus Mariota (Titans), quarterback Carson Wentz (Eagles), quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (Bears) and running back Saquon Barkley (Giants).

The No. 3s: defensive end Dion Jordan (Dolphins), quarterback Blake Bortles (Jaguars), linebacker Dante Fowler (Jaguars), defensive end Joey Bosa (Chargers), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (49ers) and quarterback Sam Darnold (Jets).

The No. 4s: tackle Lane Johnson (Eagles), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (Bills), wide receiver Amari Cooper (Raiders), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), running back Leonard Fournette (Jaguars) and cornerback Denzel Ward (Browns).

And the No. 5s: defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (Lions), defensive end Khalil Mack (Raiders), tackle Brandon Scherff (Washington), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars), wide receiver Corey Davis (Titans) and edge rusher Bradley Chubb (Broncos).