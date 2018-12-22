s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Montgomery boys survive challenge from Piner

PETER FOURNIER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 21, 2018, 10:39PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

With the seconds winding down and a crosstown opponent making a serious attempt at a comeback to avert a fourth straight loss, the Montgomery High boys basketball team placed its trust in an athlete who’s still trying to adjust to full-time basketball.

Vikings junior Devin Ramirez hit a critical 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left, and despite a last-gasp effort by Piner High with under 10 seconds remaining, Montgomery got two huge free throws each from Ramirez and Harvey Rouleau to secure a 43-39 grind of a win in the North Bay League-Oak Division opener for both teams.

Ramirez’s big 3 didn’t seal the game, but made it that much harder for the Prospectors to catch the Vikings.

“It was a shot of confidence, right in the corner in front of the bench,” Vikings coach Zac Tiedeman said. “The shot clock winding down late in the game. He’s really been playing well the last two weeks.”

The junior — who finished with 10 points — has been getting into more of a basketball rhythm after finishing up the football season a few weeks ago.

“That was our best game, most pressure, because they’re a really good team,” Ramirez said of Piner.

Ramirez gave credit to his teammate Harvey Rouleau — who led Montgomery with 17 points — for seeing him open for the big shot.

Rouleau “drew in my defender with driving (to the basket), kicked it back out and gave me the big shot,” he said.

The excitement of the last few minutes made up for what was a lackluster game from both teams through three quarters. The Prospectors (9-4, 0-1 NBL-Oak), failed to score for the first six minutes of the second quarter after the Vikings managed to take an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.

By the time Piner had scored, with 2:15 left to go in the half, Montgomery had managed to grow their lead to eight points, and the Vikings ended up taking a 6-point lead into the locker room at the break.

The Vikings increased their advantage to eight points after three quarters and appeared poised to keep their lead intact until the Prospectors made their final charge with the minutes and then seconds winding down.

“I thought we played hard,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “We didn’t shoot the ball really well. I think on offense we went a little too fast a good chunk of the game.”

By the time the Prospectors found their shooting stroke and defensive prowess, it was the final three minutes.

Piner went to a full-court press, forcing a turnover and getting a quick 3-pointer from Chris Gutierrez to make it 34-31. That was followed by a 3 from Jorge San Roman to cut the difference to 2 points with a minute to go before Ramirez hit his big shot.

“It gives you the late-game scenarios and the intensity of a big game,” said Tiedeman, the Vikings coach. “More than anything, it give you the intensity of a big game. I think more than anything it’s just like a learning game … the league is the deepest it’s been a while. Every night there will be no gimmes.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Related Stories
Benefield: Piner-Montgomery boys tip off NBL-Oak basketball season
Empire boys basketball roundup: Cardinal Newman tops Analy

Piner has been competitive in each of the four games it has lost during its current slide, but hasn’t been able to find the spark that drive a 9-game win streak to start the season.

“I think we’ve just got to relax and make some plays. I thought defensively we did a good job,” Erickson said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard to get better.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment