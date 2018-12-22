Montgomery boys survive challenge from Piner

With the seconds winding down and a crosstown opponent making a serious attempt at a comeback to avert a fourth straight loss, the Montgomery High boys basketball team placed its trust in an athlete who’s still trying to adjust to full-time basketball.

Vikings junior Devin Ramirez hit a critical 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left, and despite a last-gasp effort by Piner High with under 10 seconds remaining, Montgomery got two huge free throws each from Ramirez and Harvey Rouleau to secure a 43-39 grind of a win in the North Bay League-Oak Division opener for both teams.

Ramirez’s big 3 didn’t seal the game, but made it that much harder for the Prospectors to catch the Vikings.

“It was a shot of confidence, right in the corner in front of the bench,” Vikings coach Zac Tiedeman said. “The shot clock winding down late in the game. He’s really been playing well the last two weeks.”

The junior — who finished with 10 points — has been getting into more of a basketball rhythm after finishing up the football season a few weeks ago.

“That was our best game, most pressure, because they’re a really good team,” Ramirez said of Piner.

Ramirez gave credit to his teammate Harvey Rouleau — who led Montgomery with 17 points — for seeing him open for the big shot.

Rouleau “drew in my defender with driving (to the basket), kicked it back out and gave me the big shot,” he said.

The excitement of the last few minutes made up for what was a lackluster game from both teams through three quarters. The Prospectors (9-4, 0-1 NBL-Oak), failed to score for the first six minutes of the second quarter after the Vikings managed to take an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.

By the time Piner had scored, with 2:15 left to go in the half, Montgomery had managed to grow their lead to eight points, and the Vikings ended up taking a 6-point lead into the locker room at the break.

The Vikings increased their advantage to eight points after three quarters and appeared poised to keep their lead intact until the Prospectors made their final charge with the minutes and then seconds winding down.

“I thought we played hard,” Piner coach Mike Erickson said. “We didn’t shoot the ball really well. I think on offense we went a little too fast a good chunk of the game.”

By the time the Prospectors found their shooting stroke and defensive prowess, it was the final three minutes.

Piner went to a full-court press, forcing a turnover and getting a quick 3-pointer from Chris Gutierrez to make it 34-31. That was followed by a 3 from Jorge San Roman to cut the difference to 2 points with a minute to go before Ramirez hit his big shot.

“It gives you the late-game scenarios and the intensity of a big game,” said Tiedeman, the Vikings coach. “More than anything, it give you the intensity of a big game. I think more than anything it’s just like a learning game … the league is the deepest it’s been a while. Every night there will be no gimmes.”