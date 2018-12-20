s
Barber: 49ers found their long-term backup in Nick Mullens

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 19, 2018
SANTA CLARA — Nick Mullens, that unlikely sports hero, stood at the podium Wednesday afternoon and talked about getting ready for the Chicago Bears. He was wearing a sleeveless 49ers hoodie, sure evidence that the organization has not yet traded him for a draft pick or an edge rusher.

Mullens is endearing. At one point Wednesday, a reporter asked him about getting tattooed by Seattle’s Frank Clark on Sunday. “I messed up the play,” Mullens said with a smile. “I deserved it.”

So why the heck is everyone trying to get him packed off to Jacksonville or Miami? I mean, not everyone. But scan 49ers-centric websites or tune into sports talk as you drive the freeways of the Bay Area, and you’re going to hear the Trade Nick Mullen chatter. The thinking is that the Niners won’t particularly need Mullens in 2019 because starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be back to health. So the team may as well get some compensation for Mullens while his stock is high.

“Who knows, man?” Mullens said when asked of the scuttlebutt. “To me it really doesn’t matter. I love the 49ers. I’d be here as long as I could. But that stuff does not matter. Just really trying to focus on this game, this week. And just really control the things that you can control. That’s what coach Shanahan preaches all the time. We walk in the door and we see it every day: ‘Control what you can control.’”

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hadn’t exactly poured water on the rumors at his Monday press conference when someone asked him about the possibility of trading Mullens.

“You’re open to anything possible that improves your team,” Shanahan said. “That’s not just backups. Anything you have an obligation to do, whatever you think is right to give your organization the best chance to win. I think backups are extremely valuable, not just at the quarterback position, but everywhere. Usually, you have to win with backups, and you hope to stay healthy all of the time, but very rarely does that happen. Backups can be the difference in a season.”

Shanahan, in short order, suggested Mullens might indeed be on the market and offered the best possible reason why the 49ers should hang on to him: Backups can be the difference in a season. Especially backup quarterbacks.

Let’s play a little mental game. Without knowing the skill level of any player, rank the positions in pro football from most to least important. Obviously, the starting quarterback would be at the top of the list. But after that, what are the most crucial positions?

Without having put a ton of thought into this, I would guess that in the age of the ferocious pass rush (and because of the value placed on quarterbacks), your left tackle and your top edge rusher are 2 and 3. The right tackle would be high on the list, too, and probably the No. 1 wide receiver, the Mike linebacker and the cornerbacks. Down at the bottom of the sheet are a handful of special-teams contributors.

Here’s why I ask: Where do you put the backup quarterback?

I’m convinced he’s a top-10 player of importance on any team. Granted, he might not play a meaningful snap all season, and if that’s the case, you wasted anything you spent to get him. But if the No. 2 quarterback does get forced into action? He can make or break your season.

Look at the 2017 NFC championship game. Winner goes to the Super Bowl. And it wound up as a duel between a pair of backup quarterbacks, Philadelphia’s Nick Foles and Minnesota’s Case Keenum. Keenum had taken over for injured Sam Bradford very early in the season. Foles didn’t replace Carson Wentz until Week 14. Foles was far better in the conference title game, and two weeks after that he helped the Eagles beat New England for a Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles and the Vikings each had a plan. They were ready when the starting QB went down. Other teams, not so much. That same season, the Packers were 4-3 under Aaron Rodgers but went 3-6 behind backup Brett Hundley. Houston was 3-3 in rookie sensation Deshaun Watson’s starts, but crumbled and finished 4-12 with Tom Savage and TJ Yates.

It should have been an alarm bell for every team in the NFL. But we’ve seen the same pattern in 2018. Washington was 6-3 and leading the NFC East when Alex Smith shattered his leg; they lost that game and now sit at 7-7, having ushered in a procession of washed-up QBs that includes Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson. The Bengals were 5-5 (though struggling) when Andy Dalton injured his thumb; they lost that game and are now 6-8. They just fell to the Raiders with forgettable Jeff Driskel under center.

The lesson couldn’t be clearer. If you want to win in the NFL, you need a capable backup QB as an insurance policy.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have one. His name is Nick Mullens, and there is no way they should entertain the briefest notion of trading him. C.J. Beathard had his chance to be Jimmy Garoppolo’s understudy, but he didn’t do anything with it. God love Beathard, he’s more resilient than the dandelions in my lawn. But he’s 1-9 as a starter with the 49ers, while Garoppolo is 6-2 and Mullens is currently 3-3.

Mullens has proved himself more capable than Beathard in virtually every way. And you could say he is playing with even less talent, as the 49ers wide receivers have gotten beaten up since his first start on Nov. 1.

I’m not entirely sure what Mullens’ trade value would be. He is a bargain — he’s making $395,000 this year and $570,000 in 2019. And he will be an exclusive-rights free agent in 2020, so he’s under team control until 2021. That increases Mullen’s appeal. But while he has put up some big numbers in six starts, it’s possible other teams see him as a product of Shanahan’s system, or dismiss him because he went undrafted in 2017.

I do, however, know of Mullens’ value here, in Santa Clara. It’s high. Maybe not as high as Garoppolo’s, but pretty high nonetheless. Mullens’ teammates love and respect him, and they know he can move the offense. If, football gods forbid, Garoppolo should get hurt again next year, or suffer a setback in his rehab, Mullens can keep the team competitive.

That’s not a trade asset. That’s a keeper.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @skinny_post

