s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Backup Raiders QB Nathan Peterman grateful for another chance in NFL

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 20, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ALAMEDA — Nathan Peterman became a national punchline as the quarterback in Buffalo because of his poor performance filled with interceptions and other numerous bad plays.

So when the Oakland Raiders signed Peterman to the practice squad this week, coach Jon Gruden got quite a few calls asking about it and he saw criticism of the move that he tried to deflect Thursday.

“He’s on the practice squad right now,” Gruden said. “I want to reiterate that to everybody. He’s on the practice squad.”

The Raiders brought Peterman in this week because backup AJ McCarron went back to Alabama to be with his wife, who gave birth to a child. Oakland needed a second quarterback for practice and Gruden knew Peterman from his time in college at Tennessee and Pittsburgh and from Gruden’s pre-draft quarterback camp during his time as an analyst at ESPN.

While Peterman is only on the practice squad for now, Gruden said he’d like to keep Peterman for the offseason program to see if he can compete for a backup spot next year.

“I know what kind of kid he is,” Gruden said. “I know what kind of worker he is. I like what he did at Pitt. They beat Clemson. I like what he did in that game, at Clemson. He showed some real savvy and some real pocket presence. He’s an athletic guy. I know he’s had some problems in Buffalo but we’re talking about our practice squad quarterback here.”

Peterman’s problems in Buffalo were big after he was drafted in the fifth round in 2017. He ended up getting cut last month before the end of his second season.

He feels fortunate to have a second chance.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s great to be here and there are some things in the offense that are smiler to things I have done in the past. ... Gruden is obviously a master at what he does. I am just here to watch, learn and do whatever they need.”

Peterman struggled mightily with the Bills. He began his rookie season as Tyrod Taylor’s backup before getting his shot to start midway through the season. He threw five interceptions in the first half, while completing just 6 of 14 passes before getting pulled for Taylor.

Peterman then won the starting job for the Bills this season, beating out rookie Josh Allen. But his tenure lasted just two series into the third quarter of the opener when he was pulled for Allen after going 5 for 18 for 24 yards with two interceptions in a 47-3 loss.

Things unraveled further when Peterman took over after Allen was hurt in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14. After hitting Zay Jones for a go-ahead touchdown, Peterman closed the game by throwing two interceptions, including one returned for the decisive score in the final two minutes.

He then threw three more interceptions in his final start against Chicago on Nov. 4 before getting cut.

For his career, Peterman has completed 52.3 percent of his passes with 12 interceptions, three TDs and a 32.5 passer rating. Only two players since the merger have thrown more passes than Peterman’s 130 with a lower rating. Scott Bull had a 24.8 rating for San Francisco and Kim McQuilken had a 17.9 rating for Atlanta and Washington, both in the 1970s.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment