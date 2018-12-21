Coming off last year’s high achievements, the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team prepares to enter the conference season looking to make another strong run.

The Bear Cubs will get their first shot to prove this year’s team has what it takes against a conference opponent when they face San Joaquin Delta College at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home in Haehl Pavilion.

The Bear Cubs are coming off a successful 2017-18 season that saw them finish the year with a 25-5 overall record and a perfect 16-0 conference record.

The season ended with SRJC losing to San Diego City College 72-64 in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs —after winning 21 games in a row.

Now, Santa Rosa enters the 2018-19 conference season with an 8-3 record after narrowly beating Feather River College 72-70 Saturday at home.

With a strong start to the season, the Bear Cubs have put themselves in a good position moving forward.

“Our goal is to win conference this season, but there is a lot of parity in our league, so it should be a challenge,” Santa Rosa coach Craig McMillan said.

The Bear Cubs currently hold the No. 2 record in the Big 8 but will be tested early playing Delta at home and then going on the road to face Sacramento City College, which is currently tied with Delta at 8-4.

Like last year’s team, Santa Rosa’s roster has already shown a lot of promising talent.

“We have some good shooters and a really good standout player in Skylar Chavez. We also have some solid players around him that make good plays,” McMillan said.

A 6-foot-5 sophomore guard/forward, Chavez has entered the season improving upon where he left off a year ago. Last season he averaged 19.7 points per game, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range.

He has jumped up another level, averaging 26.3 points per game while still shooting above 50 percent from the field and above 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Like last season, Chavez has some help in another returning Bear Cub — sophomore Ryan Perez, whose strong 3-point shooting has helped him average 18 points per game so far this season.

Although it will be a challenge to get through a tough conference, early signs show Santa Rosa might have what it takes to live up to last year’s triumphs.