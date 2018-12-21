The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team is off to a slow start entering the conference season, with a 4-5 record after losing to Skyline College 57-43 on Sunday.

But the Bear Cubs hope to turn the season around starting Friday, when they face San Joaquin Delta College at 7:30 p.m. at home.

After winning three of their first four games, the Bear Cubs have since struggled, only winning one out of their last five contests.

But heading into the conference season, coach Lacey Campbell — who is in year 14 at SRJC — believes her team has what it takes to battle with the best of the Big 8.

“Our conference is very tough top to bottom, so my expectation is that we compete every night. I feel like we have a strong team and we have the ability to challenge the top teams for first, second or third,” Campbell said.

It will not be an easy road, especially in a conference with teams like Diablo Valley College — currently rank as the No. 1 team in California. Santa Rosa will face the Vikings on Jan. 18.

The Bear Cubs will have to rely on their strengths to stay competitive, which right now appear to be the players’ versatility and a tough defense that has held opponents to under 57 points per game, 36 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from beyond the arc.

“We have a lot of players that can play different positions, that can cause some good mismatches for us, and I also think our defense is kind of cleaning up,” Campbell said. “Right now, we’re top 15 in the state defensively, and that kind of gives us the confidence on the defensive side of things.”

But on the offensive end, there is still plenty of room for improvement after averaging fewer than 53 points per game and only scoring on 35.4 percent of their shots so far.

“I think we need to clean up on the offensive side, we need to be able to score more. We need to add a little more diversity to our players on the scoring side of things. I would say that’s our biggest thing, because we can hold teams down — we just need to be able to outscore them at the end,” Campbell said.

One factor that might make it easier for these players to turn things around is the familiarity they already have with each other. Eight out of the nine teammates played high school basketball for either Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Piner or Analy.

“We’ve got a lot of great local kids on the team. It’s kind of fun to see some of these kids that have battled against each other for years play together and they’re starting to kind of gel in that sense and that’s a good thing,” Campbell said.