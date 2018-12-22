ALAMEDA — Derek Carr didn’t wince when the issue of pass protection was brought up, but could have hardly been blamed if he had.

“To be honest, man, going into season, my No. 1 goal, the No. 1 thing I prayed about, was just to finish healthy,” the Raiders quarterback said Thursday. “I didn’t know I was going to get hit the most I ever have. I don’t think any of us saw that happening.”

Instead, it’s been target practice.

The Raiders have made little progress in a 3-11 season heading in to their Christmas Eve home finale against the Denver Broncos at the Coliseum. A bright spot has been Carr’s gradual grasp of coach Jon Gruden’s system and ability to execute it with a lot of moving parts.

Those parts have included running backs (Marshawn Lynch) and receivers (Amari Cooper, Brandon LaFell) but mostly the offensive line. The same unit that has given Carr excellent protection in each of his first four seasons, even during down years.

Donald Penn, the incumbent left tackle, found himself displaced and moved to the right side after the selection of UCLA’s Kolton Miller in the first round of the draft. Kelechi Osemele has missed three games due to injury, including the last two. Gabe Jackson went on injured reserve with an elbow injury and is done for the season. Penn injured a knee and was replaced by Brandon Parker, a third-round draft pick. Center Rodney Hudson has been the only constant.

Carr is in position to pass Peyton Manning for having the most completions in the first five years of a career and has 292 consecutive passes without an interception, while at the same time being knocked around like a pinata.

The 47 sacks Carr has absorbed are a career high. Coming in to 2018, Carr had taken five sacks in a single game just once in 62 games. This season, it’s happened three times — six against Seattle, seven against the 49ers and five in last week’s 30-16 loss to Cincinnati.

And here come the Broncos, with Von Miller (14.5 sacks) and rookie Bradley Chubb (7.5) forming one of the NFL’s most formidable 1-2 pass rush duos.

“Obviously, he’s taken some sacks. We have to improve on that,” Gruden said. “Not just the offensive line and the play calling, he has to improve on that. He’ll tell you that. We lost some receivers. We lost some running backs. We lost several linemen. He’s continuing to be productive. He’s totally into it, he’s totally invested. I’m excited about that.”

The Raiders are invested as well, two years into a five-year extension that pays a maximum of $125 million. They could get out of the deal without major salary cap damage after the season, but there is no indication either side is thinking that way. Carr and Gruden have spent an entire season learning how the other operates and why, it’s going well, and there’s little sense in starting the process over with a new quarterback.

That being the case, the most serious impediment to Carr being the Raiders’ CEO quarterback into the future is keeping him healthy enough to wield his influence. Carr’s family and inner-circle play a big part in everything he does. Team Carr went in to Derek’s career determined to make sure he didn’t take the kind of beating his older brother David did after being the first overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2002.