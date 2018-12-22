s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers rookie Mike McGlinchey gets into a groove

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 21, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — The schedule makers dealt Mike McGlinchey a rude welcome to the NFL.

The rookie right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers had three of his first four games on the road, including matchups against elite pass rushers like Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter, Kansas City’s Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram of the Chargers.

Looking back at that experience now, McGlinchey acknowledges it was almost crippling.

“You could almost feel as soon as a pass play was called, ‘Now I have to worry about getting off the snap on time. I have to worry about what he’s going to do,’ ” McGlinchey recalled this week. “You could feel the stuff behind your eyes putting pressure on your face and you’re just like all right. It’s just one of those things you feel overwhelmed and growing inside you. You have to control it. I had solid games but nowhere near what it is now. I just wish I didn’t have to worry about what I did being a rookie trying to impress everybody early on and just play football.”

After that somewhat spotty start to his career, McGlinchey has found his groove and has justified the decision the Niners (4-10) made when they drafted him ninth overall to be a foundation piece of the offense.

San Francisco immediately traded incumbent tackle Trent Brown, one of the better pass blockers at the position, to New England and gave the starting job to McGlinchey.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said some rookies can’t recover after being exposed early by top-level NFL players but that wasn’t a problem for McGlinchey when he struggled at times against Ingram in Week 4.

“That never enters McGlinchey’s mind,” Shanahan said. “He thinks about what just happened, tries to get through it and I think him getting through that game and being able to make it through an injury and playing against a good player, that always gives guys confidence.”

That confidence has built as the season has gone along and McGlinchey has been one of the better rookies in the league. His strong play has helped third-string quarterback Nick Mullens flourish in recent weeks and he has been a major part of a running game that was ranked in the top 10 in production for most of the season.

But he’s still not satisfied.

“I’m not where I want to be and I’m not sure you ever are as a football player,” he said. “But what I’m proud of this season is I’ve been stacking games together. Since a certain point of midway through the season I can feel myself getting better each and every week and taking things that I saw on tape last week or in practice and improving.”

That’s been particularly crucial during a recent stretch where McGlinchey and the 49ers have once again been matched up against a string of elite pass rushers.

San Francisco has matched up against Seattle’s Frank Clark in two of the past three weeks, with a date against Denver’s dynamic duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in between. In all, the 49ers will have faced 10 of the top 13 leading sackers in the NFL this season after Sunday’s matchup against Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'

As challenging as it was two weeks ago dealing with Miller’s speed rush off the edge, McGlinchey will have even more to deal with against Mack, a player he called the best pass rusher in the NFL.

Related Stories
49ers to see familiar face when Fangio brings Bears' defense to Levi's
49ers running back Wilson working to cut down on fumbles

“It’s completely different,” he said. “(Mack’s) bigger, he’s stronger, he uses more power. With Von the challenge is staying in front of him. With Khalil it’s just about everything. Von is in a class of his own in terms of get off. Khalil is so multiple with how he can rush. That’s what his biggest strength is.”

Notes

S Jaquiski Tartt (stinger) will be placed on IR on Saturday and miss the rest of the season. … Marcell Harris will once again start in his place.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment