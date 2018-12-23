49ers to face star player they tried to land

SANTA CLARA — Back before the season started and the Oakland Raiders put Khalil Mack on the trading block, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers were two of the teams in hottest pursuit of the star pass rusher.

The Bears won that competition and are headed to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, while the 49ers are headed to another disappointing finish thanks in part to a lack of defensive playmakers.

“You never know 100 percent when you’re right in the middle of it, because there’s so many different rumors that fly around,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said about the competition for Mack. “We were just concerned with what we could control, and making sure we did everything we possibly could to get him, and that’s what we did.”

The 49ers (4-10) will get to see what they missed out on in person in their home finale on Sunday against Mack and the NFC North champion Bears (10-4).

The Niners believed they offered a more lucrative package for Mack than the deal the Bears made for a package that featured two first-round picks. But the Raiders ultimately decided to send Mack halfway across the country instead of down the freeway.

“I think you’d have to ask the Raiders,” coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked why the deal didn’t get done. “But it takes two teams to get it done and we went as hard as we could on it.”

Mack would have provided a big boost in San Francisco, where the Niners have generated an NFL-low five takeaways and are on pace for the fewest ever in a season.

With Mack forcing a league-high six fumbles and providing pressure that has led to some of Chicago’s league-best 26 interceptions, the Bears lead the NFL with 35 takeaways and 107 points off turnovers.

“I thought they were very good last year,” Shanahan said. “They’ve always had a good scheme, and then they added an elite player. Their whole defense has played in this scheme another year. They’ve stayed healthy, which makes everyone get better, which I thought they were close to one of the better ones last year. Then, you add in a guy like Khalil and the results are pretty predictable.”

Here are some other things to watch:

Big deal

Bears GM Ryan Pace made a bold move when he traded up a spot with the 49ers to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. It’s no surprise that deal came up this week, though he played against the 49ers as a rookie.

Trubisky has tied a franchise single-season record with four 300-yard passing games and was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Big buck

The Niners do have one impact pass rusher with DeForest Buckner recording 11 sacks to join Aldon Smith as the only San Francisco players to reach double figures in the past 16 seasons. Buckner generated plenty of pass pressure his first two seasons, but finished with just nine sacks as he was unable to finish plays off. That’s changed this season, especially the past few weeks when he had 6½ sacks the past six games.

“It’s really just taking advantage of the one-on-ones I get and also finding a way through double teams,” he said. “There were a couple of times this year I got a sack through double teams. It’s just finding that extra step and finishing.”