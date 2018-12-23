s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers to face star player they tried to land

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 22, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — Back before the season started and the Oakland Raiders put Khalil Mack on the trading block, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers were two of the teams in hottest pursuit of the star pass rusher.

The Bears won that competition and are headed to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, while the 49ers are headed to another disappointing finish thanks in part to a lack of defensive playmakers.

“You never know 100 percent when you’re right in the middle of it, because there’s so many different rumors that fly around,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said about the competition for Mack. “We were just concerned with what we could control, and making sure we did everything we possibly could to get him, and that’s what we did.”

The 49ers (4-10) will get to see what they missed out on in person in their home finale on Sunday against Mack and the NFC North champion Bears (10-4).

The Niners believed they offered a more lucrative package for Mack than the deal the Bears made for a package that featured two first-round picks. But the Raiders ultimately decided to send Mack halfway across the country instead of down the freeway.

“I think you’d have to ask the Raiders,” coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked why the deal didn’t get done. “But it takes two teams to get it done and we went as hard as we could on it.”

Mack would have provided a big boost in San Francisco, where the Niners have generated an NFL-low five takeaways and are on pace for the fewest ever in a season.

With Mack forcing a league-high six fumbles and providing pressure that has led to some of Chicago’s league-best 26 interceptions, the Bears lead the NFL with 35 takeaways and 107 points off turnovers.

“I thought they were very good last year,” Shanahan said. “They’ve always had a good scheme, and then they added an elite player. Their whole defense has played in this scheme another year. They’ve stayed healthy, which makes everyone get better, which I thought they were close to one of the better ones last year. Then, you add in a guy like Khalil and the results are pretty predictable.”

Here are some other things to watch:

Big deal

Bears GM Ryan Pace made a bold move when he traded up a spot with the 49ers to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. It’s no surprise that deal came up this week, though he played against the 49ers as a rookie.

Trubisky has tied a franchise single-season record with four 300-yard passing games and was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Big buck

The Niners do have one impact pass rusher with DeForest Buckner recording 11 sacks to join Aldon Smith as the only San Francisco players to reach double figures in the past 16 seasons. Buckner generated plenty of pass pressure his first two seasons, but finished with just nine sacks as he was unable to finish plays off. That’s changed this season, especially the past few weeks when he had 6½ sacks the past six games.

“It’s really just taking advantage of the one-on-ones I get and also finding a way through double teams,” he said. “There were a couple of times this year I got a sack through double teams. It’s just finding that extra step and finishing.”

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'

Passing ‘Papa Bear’

Coach Matt Nagy has a chance to pass “Papa Bear.” After joining founder George Halas as the only rookie coaches in franchise history with 10 wins, he has a chance to set the record this week. Halas went 10-1-2 in 1920, the first year for a franchise then known as the Decatur Staleys.

Still a fan

Related Stories
Grant Cohn: 5 things 49ers must do if they want to beat the Bears

Niners kicker Robbie Gould still has ties to the Bears, after spending his first 11 years in Chicago. Gould was cut in 2016, but still roots for his old team. Gould’s family still lives in Chicago and Gould decided to buy playoff tickets to take his two sons to the Bears’ first playoff game in eight years.

“I’ve never been able to take them to an NFL game,” he said. “They’ve always come to watch dad play. It will be my turn to hang out.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment