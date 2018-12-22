SRJC men outlast Delta in Big 8 basketball opener

A fast-paced offense combined with a stingy defense led the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team to a 101-95 win in the conference opener against San Joaquin Delta College Friday night in Santa Rosa.

The victory marks 18 conference wins in a row over the last three seasons for SRJC (9-3), with the majority of those coming in the Bear Cubs’ perfect 16-0 conference run last season.

Sophomore guards Ryan Perez and Skylar Chavez were both a part of that run as freshmen and have returned to help the team strive to continue that success.

“You know in junior college you’re always going to have a lot of new faces because the two-year deal ... the more experience you have on that, especially late in the season, it’s advantageous,” Santa Rosa coach Craig McMillan said.

The Mustangs (8-5) came into the game with the fourth-best record in the Big 8 conference, right behind the Bear Cubs, and have relied on a heavy inside game on offense, shooting over 46 percent from the field.

Both teams played tough defense to start the game — especially the Bear Cubs, who forced Delta to make one tough shot after another.

Chavez, Perez and the rest of Santa Rosa’s offense started to get better looks and took advantage of them, snagging an early 26-14 lead midway through the first half.

The Mustangs’ offense opened up a little more later in the half as they tried to keep up with the Bear Cubs, but Santa Rosa kept on rolling by hitting clutch shots down the stretch to go into halftime leading 53-34.

Delta came out of halftime looking much better on the offensive end, hitting its first four of five attempts — three from deep — but Santa Rosa freshman center Landon Courtman almost singlehandedly matched them for the Bear Cubs’ offense — connecting on a couple of 3-point shots and converting on an and-one. He ended the game with 20 points.

“He’s been really improving. He was off last year, and he got a medical redshirt and had shoulder surgery, so his timing, conditioning and everything was a little off early, but he’s been making big strides,” McMillan said of Courtman.

While Courtman took a breather on the bench, the rest of Santa Rosa’s offense struggled as the Mustangs continued to score, reducing the Bear Cubs’ advantage to 73-62 midway through the second half.

Delta kept fighting, and with less than two minutes left in the game the Mustangs’ offense had cut Santa Rosa’s lead to 6 points. But Chavez was able to make a basket and convert two free throws with just seconds left in the game to secure the victory.

Chavez led the team in scoring with 28 points.

Santa Rosa will next face Sacramento City College at noon on Dec. 28 in Sacramento.

Women’s game

San Joaquin Delta 76, Santa Rosa 63

It was a different story for Santa Rosa’s women’s basketball team, which battled hard but in the end lost to Delta in Friday’s conference opener.

It was a fight from the first buzzer for the Bear Cubs (4-6) as they struggled to get anything going on the offensive end, while the visiting Mustangs knocked down 3-point shots and got to the line with relative ease.