Stanford women, Cal men score victories Friday

Tara VanDerveer doesn’t return to Buffalo often, yet the Stanford coach hasn’t forgotten the tough blue-collar mentality of the place she once called home.

A reminder came Friday, when Alanna Smith scored 30 points and the No. 8 Cardinal overcame the pesky Bulls and their swarming defense to pull out a 62-55 road win.

“This wasn’t a pretty game, but I call it a gritty game, and very apropos to Buffalo,” said VanDerveer, who spent her final two years of high school playing at Buffalo Seminary in the late 1960s. “This is kind of a gritty city, like tough and aggressive. I was really proud of our team to show that side.”

Little came easy for the Pac-12 Conference-leading Cardinal (9-1), who bounced back from a 79-73 loss at Gonzaga by reeling off three straight wins over a rugged seven-day stretch. Stanford beat then-No. 3 Baylor 68-63 on Saturday and traveled to beat No. 9 Tennessee 95-85 on Tuesday before outlasting a Mid-American Conference Buffalo program that has made the NCAA tournament twice in the past three years.

“We knew that we couldn’t underestimate this team,” Smith said. “I’m just really proud of how our team stuck together and really stood behind each other and didn’t crumble.”

Smith added 13 rebounds and five assists, while Nadia Fingall scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.

DiJonai Carrington had 10 rebounds, but finished 1 of 7 for 4 points after scoring 33 at Tennessee.

The Cardinal never trailed, but were held to a season-low in points, and didn’t reach a double-digit lead until Fingall’s basket in the low post put Stanford up 54-44 with 2:37 remaining.

Cierra Dillard scored 21 points for Buffalo (7-3), which had a 14-game home winning streak snapped. The nation’s’ leading scorer also topped 20 points for the 14th straight game dating to last season.

Dillard finished 8 of 25 from the field, while the rest of the Bulls combined to go 11 of 44.

Buffalo coach Felicia Legette-Jack shrugged off the missed shots to note how her team made a final push in the fourth quarter.

“It’s difficult, but it was right there for us to grab,” Legette-Jack said. “Because of that, we know that we belong. It’s not like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe we’re in a game.’ We have positioned ourselves to be right there with the best in the country.”

Trailing 41-33 to open the fourth quarter, the Bulls cut the deficit to two on two occasions.

Dillard’s behind-the-back pass to set up Brittany Morrison’s layup, followed by a 3-point basket with 7:17 left, cut the Cardinal lead to 43-41. Smith and Buffalo point guard Hanna Hall then traded 3-point baskets before the Bulls ran out of gas.

The Bulls missed seven shots and committed a turnover over their next six possessions in allowing the Cardinal to pull away.

Cal 88, San Jose State 80

Darius McNeill scored 17 of his 22 points after the break and Cal used a big second half to beat San Jose State on Friday night.

McNeill, a sophomore guard, drained four 3-pointers in the second half as the host Bears (5-6) rebounded from a 22-point loss at Fresno State three nights earlier.