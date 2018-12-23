Top-ranked UConn hangs on to beat Cal women; Stanford men fall to USF

Katie Lou Samuelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 1 UConn held off a late rally from 14th-ranked and previously unbeaten Cal in a 76-66 win Saturday.

Napheesa Collier added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the visiting Huskies’ 126th straight regular-season victory and 58th consecutive in nonconference play. On Wednesday, Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead UConn’s 12-point comeback win over Oklahoma, 72-63.

Samuelson, whose two older sisters played at Cal rival Stanford, shot 9 for 14 as the Huskies (11-0) landed five players in double figures.

Asha Thomas scored 22 points with six 3-pointers as the Golden Bears (9-1) used a late 9-0 run to make it interesting in the final minute.

They hosted the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history.

Cal star Kristine Anigwe, averaging 23.6 points and 13.7 rebounds coming into the game and the only player in Division I with a double-double every game so far, was limited to 10 points on 5-for-16 shooting and 14 rebounds as Cal shot 38.2 percent (26 of 68).

Anigwe grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the second quarter, becoming the third player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds on the Cal men’s or women’s teams.

Crystal Dangerfield had 15 points, freshman Christyn Williams added 13 and Megan Walker scored 12 as UConn shot 57.4 percent.

Cal stayed within 38-32 at halftime despite being outshot 61.5 percent to 36.4 percent but also forced seven turnovers. But the Huskies quickly turned that lead into double digits, going ahead by as many as 17.

Six of the Bears’ first seven field goals were 3-pointers for the early lead, along with Anigwe’s snazzy cross-over late in the first.

UConn and Cal began the weekend two of only 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division I. This marked the second matchup in a four-year, home-and-home series.

A Cal program-record crowd of 10,818 attended at Haas Pavilion.

“This is pretty special. We appreciate you showing up today,” Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb told fans afterward. “UConn’s really good but I think these young women in white deserve that you come back.”

Seattle Storm WNBA champion and former UConn star Breanna Stewart watched courtside and new Sparks coach Derek Fisher scouted the game from media seating.

Men’s basketball

San Francisco 74, Stanford 65

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures, and the host Dons beat the Cardinal.

Frankie Ferrari added 17 points for the Dons (12-1), who snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cardinal and matched their best start in 19 years.

Dons’ junior 7-footer Jimbo Lull reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in his career, nabbing 15 to go with 11 points. Matt McCarthy had 10 points.

Daejon Davis scored 19 points for the Cardinal (6-5), who had won four of their previous five contests. KZ Okpala added 11 and Bryce Wills 10.

San Francisco maintained its double-digit lead through most of the second half as Stanford suffered through one of its worst shooting games of the season.

Oscar da Silva, who scored 12 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the Dons’ lead to 60-52 with 1:36 remaining. The Cardinal pulled to 64-60 in the final minute before Minlend converted a 3-point play.