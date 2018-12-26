49ers welcome fan who was wrongfully jailed for 22 years

SANTA CLARA — Malcolm Scott was forced to watch his beloved 49ers play in Super Bowl XXIX from a small cell in Tulsa County Jail. He didn’t have his own television, so the 17-year-old watched the game though a tiny window into an adjacent holding unit.

His bed was a thinly padded mat on a steel bunk frame with the toilet just feet away. “The situation in itself was horrific,” Scott said.

But the game in late January 1995 went exactly to plan, allowing Scott to smile in a place of malaise. Steve Young threw six touchdown passes in an MVP performance. Jerry Rice had 149 yards and three scores. It was typical of the team Scott came to love from afar while growing up in Tulsa in the 1980s, during the San Francisco dynasty.

Seeing Young join Joe Montana as the club’s only other Super Bowl-winning quarterback offered Scott a respite from everything that had gone wrong in his life. His freedom was being stripped away.

“For just that small moment in time, for us to win that, I had a chance to be happy for just a minute, just to be excited just for that moment,” Scott, now 41, said.

Scott was incarcerated while awaiting trial after being suspected of murder months earlier. He remained optimistic he would be released and get his life back — and his favorite football team winning a championship would start a string of events that would go his way, he thought.

“I was still believing that I was going to get out and that they were going to get the real killers,” Scott said. “So it was still a good vibe for me. It was still a really good feeling.”

But the good feelings wouldn’t last.

Scott and his friend, De’Marchoe Carpenter, were convicted of murdering 19-year-old Karen Summers, who was outside a house party in Tulsa the night of Sept. 10, 1994. Summers, the mother of a 4-month-old baby, was killed in a drive-by shooting that was believed to be gang-related.

The cases against Scott and Carpenter were dubious. There was no evidence linking them to the murder weapon, a Lorcin pistol, or the getaway car, a maroon Ford Taurus. Eye witnesses later recanted their statements placing Scott and Carpenter at the scene. Detectives were accused of threatening those witnesses with charges had they not implicated Scott and Carpenter.

Still, Scott and Carpenter were given life sentences, plus 170 years on two counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of using a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a weapon.

Scott and Carpenter bounced from prison to prison over the next two grueling decades. Scott spent his early adulthood working jobs in carpentry, upholstery, as a janitor and in kitchens. He took computer and art classes where they were offered. But life as a convicted murderer was difficult.

“I didn’t get to go to a Martha Stewart-type of prison,” Scott said. “It was nothing but murderers, rapists, robbers, people that were very violent, and it was constant violence all around me.”

Scott’s connection to the outside world was through his love for the 49ers. Sundays were his best days, because that was when family members would be allowed to visit, and when he would be able to watch football games in his cell.