When you achieve success in life, one of the most amazing feelings is giving back to those who helped you along the way.
For Brady Singer, a prospect for the Kansas City Royals, the people who helped him the most were his parents, through it all.
So the baseball player decided to pay it forward this year, paying off all of his parents' debt. Singer shared the video on Twitter of his mother reading the letter aloud, unable to get through the whole thing without emotion welling up.
"Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves," Singer wrote in the letter. "Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this w ould be possible without you. Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality. I love you both more than you can ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done."