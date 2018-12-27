Piner boys hosting 37th annual basketball tournament

The 37th Sonoma County Classic boys basketball tournament at Piner High School begins Thursday afternoon and with no clear favorite — unlike last year — most of the eight schools will have a legitimate shot to win the tournament.

The three-day tournament runs through Saturday night and features eight teams: Five from Sonoma County (Cardinal Newman, Piner, Santa Rosa, Casa Grande and Elsie Allen), one from Marin County (Drake) and two from the East Bay (Las Lomas and Mt. Eden). All schools except Drake played in the Sonoma County Classic last year. The Pirates will replace Eureka from the 2017 field.

Teams that win on Thursday will move into the championship bracket for Friday’s games, while losing teams will go into the consolation bracket. Each school will play three games in the tournament. The championship bracket final will be Saturday at 6 p.m. while the consolation bracket final will be earlier that day, at 3 p.m. After all games are completed on Saturday, an all-tournament team and a most valuable player will be selected.

Last year’s Sonoma County Classic was won by powerhouse Las Lomas of Walnut Creek, which came in with several college prospects on its roster. The Knights took the title as expected, defeating Mt. Eden of Hayward in the championship. With several of last season’s primary players gone due to graduation, Las Lomas will still be in the mix this year but will have stronger competition for the title.

“The field this year is good and really balanced,” Piner coach and tournament director Mike Erickson said. “Las Lomas came in last year and they were stacked. They were head and shoulders above the rest of the field as far as talent. This year, Las Lomas has a good, solid team but is not as talented as they were last year.”

With Las Lomas (5-4) not as dominant this season, that leaves an opening for North Bay League-Oak Division foes Cardinal Newman (9-3) and Santa Rosa (11-2) to make a run at the title.

Cardinal Newman has a solid core of returning players and is arguably the tournament favorite, guided by veteran coach Tom Bonfigli. The Cardinals finished in third place in last year’s Sonoma County Classic.

Santa Rosa is in the midst of a program resurgence under coach Madison Lott. The Panthers utilize a frenetic press that can be problematic for opponents.

Casa Grande (7-5) of the Vine Valley Athletic League recently had a good showing as the host of the 13th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, losing in that tournament’s championship game to Montgomery. Coach Jake Lee has the Gauchos playing stout defense.

Host Piner (9-4) of the NBL-Redwood Division got off to a blazing 9-0 start but has lost its last four contests.

“The teams that beat us were a step up in class. We played teams (the last four games) that were bigger and stronger,” Erickson said. “Offensively, we aren’t playing as well as we did early in the season. We are having a tough time scoring.”

Piner, which finished in fourth place in the 2017 tournament, has won the Sonoma County Classic title eight times in its 36-year history — many of those titles under Erickson, who has been at the helm for the Prospectors for 28 seasons. The last year Piner won its own tournament was in 2004.