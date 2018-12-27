s
s
Warriors not panicking after Christmas clunker against Lakers

LOGAN MURDOCK
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS | December 26, 2018
OAKLAND — Less than 24 hours after suffering a 127-101 loss to the Lakers Tuesday night, the Warriors find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Through 25 games, they’re posting the worst record to start a season in the Steve Kerr era, while two of the team’s all-stars continue to search for a consistent rhythm.

Still, with the second-best record in the Western Conference, the champs aren’t convinced the sky is falling just yet.

“Who’s panicking?” Warriors forward Kevin Durant asked Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a long season.”

Tuesday’s loss marked one of the Warriors’ worst this season. With LeBron James injured in the third quarter, the Lakers used a 13-6 run to close the quarter, then outscored the Warriors 36-19 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

More curious than the loss was the performance of Golden State’s all-stars. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were a combined 9-of-31 from the field as the Lakers had seven players in double figures. It was the fourth time this season the Warriors were beaten by 20-or-more points at home this season — double the total of such losses prior to this season during the Kerr era. The loss marked Golden State’s 12th of the season, the earliest the Warriors have lost 12 games under the coach. Last season, Golden State didn’t lose its 12th game until February 3rd.

“We’ve raised the bar really high for ourselves,” Kerr said. “So its gotten tougher between injuries and all that stuff. Some roster changes, some different ways that teams are attacking us.”

Despite winning four of their last six games coming into the matchup, Tuesday’s loss brought up a re-occurring question from national observers: Is there a finally a blueprint to beat the champs on the biggest stage?

“They just need new content,” Durant said. “If you got a job that you have to work at everyday following basketball you something outside of the norm to mix in a little bit of fun at work. You got to panic on the outside but on the inside I feel like we know that we’re not playing as well as we should but we know we have a long season ahead to figure it out.”

Golden State’s woes have coincided with the play of guard Klay Thompson. The all-star made just 2-of-7 shots Tuesday evening, finishing with five points. Over his past five games, Thompson is 4-of-22 from 3-point range. This season he’s shooting a career-low 33 percent from 3-point range. However, if you take away his record-setting 14 3-pointer night against Chicago earlier this season, Thompson is shooting just 31 percent on the year.

“You just trust that Klay will come around,” Durant said. “He’s had spurts where he hasn’t shot the ball well but he’s played great defense, he’s rebounded, he’s made plays for others and that stuff led into coming back around with your shot so we trust in Klay, we believe in him and we’re gonna keep instilling confidence in him every time down.”

Draymond Green has also struggled, shooting just 40.7 percent and posting a career-low 105.0 defensive rating. Against the Lakers, opposing players didn’t bother to even guard Green beyond the 3-point arc, as he finished 2-of-7 from the field. To get on track, Durant says Green has to find trust in his game,

“I hate when he hesitates,” Durant said. “I hate when he’s looking to pass when he should shoot. I tell him that all the time and that’s hard to figure that out as a player especially when your game is facilitating and getting everybody involved, its hard to ‘

Kerr added: “We’ve got to be able to be able to counter any defense that we see and that’s our job now is to communicate because basically everybody is playing us the same way.”

In Kerr’s first five years as head coach, the Warriors compiled a 265-64 record, the best coaching start in NBA history, winning three of the last four titles. In the only season Golden State didn’t win a championship, Kerr led the team to a record-breaking 73-win season. Now, with his team reeling, Kerr is optimistic the Warriors can bounce back.

“It’s just gotten harder,” Kerr said. “That’s how its supposed to be, it’s not supposed to be easy and a couple years ago it did seem easy at times but I think all of us who have been in the league for a long time, who are well aware that this is the reality and it’s not that bad, we’re a game out of first place so I feel good about where we are.”

“It’s a common theme that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Kerr added. “So we’ve got to be better prepared to play and execute. We’ll bounce back — I have no doubt about that.”

