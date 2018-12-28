Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman, Piner advance in Sonoma County Classic

For the show that the Las Lomas High boys basketball team put on in the first 10 minutes of Thursday’s opener of the 37th annual Sonoma County Classic it would seem the Knights might be on a path to repeating as tournament champions.

But Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott made a defensive adjustment in the second quarter, and a run of 6 3-pointers for Las Lomas ended as the Knights went ice cold.

The Panthers then went on a run, claiming a short halftime lead and pulling away in the second half for a 55-46 victory Thursday afternoon.

Lott said his team started pressing the Knights (5-5) with a man-to-man full-court press in the second quarter with his team down 12 points.

The change on defense work as the defensive effort resulted in the Panthers (12-2, 1-0 North Bay League-Oak Division) taking a two-point lead at halftime that grew to six points after three quarters before pulling away for good.

“They’re pretty good. They shot the ball really well,” Lott said of Las Lomas.

But the run ended after the defensive shift as the Knights only hit one 3-pointer in the second half. Lott said the change worked.

“They didn’t shoot the ball really well in the second half,” he said.

Santa Rosa’s Grant Goodwin led all scorers with 16 points, Jalen Prince added 13 points and Andre Gaudreau had 11. Las Lomas’ Niko Kieffer led the Knights with 13.

Lott credited Goodwin and Prince with combining for a 3-pointer each and leading a nice run to take the lead at the half.

The win continues the Panthers’ hot season, already just two wins shy of their highest win total in the last five seasons and three wins ahead of their win total from last season.

“Our guys play really hard,” Lott said. “It’s about the effort the guys put out there. It’s really good chemistry. It’s a good environment to be successful in.”

The Panthers will play Cardinal Newman in the tournament semifinal round on Friday.

Cardinal Newman 58, Drake 34

The Cardinals made easy work of the Pirates, leading 31-15 at the half and sitting their starters with about four minutes left in the third quarter, coach Tom Bonfigli said.

The victory sets up a big matchup with NBL-Oak and crosstown rival Santa Rosa on Friday for a chance to get to the tournament finals.

“They’re in the same town and they’re in the same league and 12-2. I think any time you play anyone in your league … yeah, it’s an important game,” Bonfigli said.

Mason Friesch led the Cardinals (10-3) with 18 points, Nathan Capurro had 9 and Trevor Smith notched 5 points and 9 rebounds.

The Cardinals have long established themselves as a league contender, but the same can’t yet be said for the Panthers, who are working their way to one of their best seasons in school history, something Bonfigili credits Lott for achieving.

“They’re playing really hard with a lot of confidence. If you like basketball, you should come out and watch that one,” Bonfigli said.

Santa Rosa plays Cardinal Newman in the tournament semifinals at 8:30 p.m. tomorrow.