Empire notebook: Girl wrestlers shine at tournaments

Local girls wrestlers scored big at the annual Brittany David Invitational meet at Liberty High on Dec. 22.

Upper Lake’s Adriana Lopez, the defending North Coast Section champ at 121 pounds, won the 126-pound division and Jasmin Clarke of Kelseyville High won the 189-pound weight class. Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy took first in the 235-pound division.

Windsor’s Carmen Perez and Dulce Chavez finished in third place in the 106- and 111-pound divisions, respectively.

Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter, wrestling in the 150-pound division, and Romina Castro from Vintage, competing in the 160-pound division, both took third place.

Different tournament, similar results

In other wrestling news, the Windsor Jaguars took fourth and Petaluma High finished fifth at the Queen of the Mat tournament in Pittsburg Dec. 29 behind strong performances from Ivory Osborn in the 111-pound division and Savannah Burger at 170-pounds for the Jags, and Brooklyn Shattuck in the 106-pound division for the Trojans.

Other North Bay champions included standout sophomore Hannah Ricioli for El Molino, who won at 150 pounds, and Upper Lake’s Adriana Lopez, who won yet again at 126 pounds.

Windsor’s Molly Cox finished second in the 101- pound division while teammates Perez and Chavez took second in the 106-and 111-pound classes respectively.

Petaluma’s Kimberly Larsen finished second at 121 pounds, Ukiah’s Kaylah Harrison was third at 143 pounds and Petaluma’s Logan Pomi finished fourth at 131 pounds.

Misi is going to be a TCU Horned Frog

Rancho Cotate class of 2016 grad and Santa Rosa Junior College standout Soni Misi is headed to the state of Texas.

The sophomore defensive tackle for the Bear Cubs earned All-Bay 6 conference honors after piling up 43 tackles this season.

Those numbers caught the attention of the coaching staff at TCU, who lured Misi to Fort Worth to play for the Horned Frogs next fall.

From Cossacks to Frogs: TCU coach in SSU Hall of Fame

In other TCU news, the coach giving his visor a heckuva time during the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26 might have looked familiar to area football fans.

Texas Christian University head coach Gary Patterson is in the Sonoma State University Athletic Hall of Fame (induction class of 2002) for his role as a defensive coordinator for the 1991 SSU squad that won the Northern California Athletic Conference title.

Patterson, whose Horned Frogs beat the Cal Bears 10-7 in the Cheez-It Bowl, took over at TCU in 2000 and has become the winningest coach in the program’s history.

Former Analy star Newman headed to Cal

Speaking of Golden Bears, Analy grad Jack Newman is headed to Cal.

Newman, who graduated from Analy in 2017, redshirted his first football season at San Francisco City College before taking the helm at quarterback for the Rams this fall.

He threw for 315 yards per game, racking up a total of 3,468 yards on the season. He threw 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Newman will be a preferred walk-on for the Bears.

Rebound record for SSU’s Anudokem

Sonoma State’s Ugochi Anudokem got 20 in the Seawolves’ 71-64 win over Cal State Dominquez Hill Saturday in Carson. That’s 20 rebounds — not points.