It’s never easy to explain how a team can go cold for the four most important minutes of a contest, but Santa Rosa High boys basketball coach Madison Lott did his best to break down how his Panthers allowed Cardinal Newman to go on a 15-0 run in that time frame to win 60-52 on Thursday night.

“If we’re going to win in this league, we have to complete sets down the stretch, and I don’t think we did a good job of that,” Lott said.

The coach said a seven-point lead for Santa Rosa (13-4, 1-1 North Bay League-Oak) with around 3:30 left dissipated thanks to a turnover, missed shot and an intentional foul that eventually amounted to Newman taking a one-point lead in the closing minutes.

“Once they took the lead, it looked like our players were shell-shocked and I think we lost our composure down the stretch,” he said.

It was a far different scene from Saturday’s affair between the two teams at the Sonoma County Classic, where the Panthers defeated Newman 72-67, and Cardinals coach Tom Bonfigili made no secret of that.

“I think in the fourth quarter, we played some great defense,” he said. “Last time we played them, our kids didn’t rebound the basketball. This time, we had 40 rebounds.”

Bonfigli credited Chauncey LeBerthon’s excellent night — a 16-point, 8-rebound and 4-assist effort — in proving critical down the stretch and keeping the game close throughout. Newman led by one at the half and the Panthers took a one-point lead after three before the final quarter.

For the Cardinals (11-5, 2-0 NBL-Oak), Trevor Smith added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Nathan Capurro notched 13 points and seven rebounds. Santa Rosa’s Grant Goodwin had 19 points, Andre Gaudreau had 12 and Emilio Campos contributed 11.

Newman hosts defending North Coast Section Division 2 champion Alameda on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Santa Rosa hosts Maria Carrillo on Saturday at 6 p.m.

PINER 50, ANALY 40

At Sebastopol, the Prospectors ran away after taking a one-point lead into the final period, holding the Tigers to just 6 points with a gritty man-to-man defense to continue their strong showing this season.

“They had a hard time scoring in the fourth quarter and then we executed and made a few plays, got a little cushion,” coach Mike Erickson said.

Chris Gutierrez led Piner (13-4, 1-1 NBL-Oak) with 15 points, Adonis Gutierrez had 12 points — including six in the critical fourth — and Scott Erickson added 10 points.

Coach Erickson said the Prospectors crashing the defensive glass and holding Analy to just one shot attempt per offensive possession made the difference in the win.