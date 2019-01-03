Sharks hang on for 5-4 win against Avalanche

MICHAEL KELLY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 2, 2019

DENVER — Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns each had a goal and three assists, Martin Jones made 31 saves and the San Jose Sharks held off the slumping Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Evander Kane, Joonas Donskoi and Lukas Radil also scored for the Sharks.

Tyson Jost had two goals and Matt Calvert and Tyson Barrie both scored for Colorado, which is 3-8-3 since Dec. 4. The Avalanche have dropped six in a row, two in overtime.

Radil scored on Francouz to make it 5-1 at 16:33 of the second. Jost answered 16 seconds later to get Colorado back within three. Barrie made it a two-goal game with his fifth at 12:12 of the third, and Jost’s redirect at 16:36 got the Avalanche within a goal.

Colorado pulled Francouz for an extra skater at 18:16 but couldn’t get one past Jones.

