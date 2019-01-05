Pac-12 men's basketball making little noise on national scene

UCLA’s decision this week to end Steve Alford’s six-season coaching run with the Bruins ultimately served two purposes.

One is intentional: to break from a partnership that seemed odd from the start and had barreled into a ditch over the last month.

The second was merely a happy coincidence: It provided something to discuss about Pac-12 basketball that wasn’t solely about this miserable season.

Those wanting a good West Coast hoops fix the past two months have turned to Gonzaga and Nevada. The Zags won the Maui Invitational. Nevada ran the table in nonconference play, beating three Pac-12 teams (Arizona State, USC and Utah) en route to a 13-0 start.

San Francisco has shown to be a wonderfully quirky and fascinating team. Utah State is aces on the defensive glass and an intriguing alternative to Nevada in the Mountain West.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12’s signature program this decade (Arizona) is somewhere between a rebuild and a reload, and its most historically relevant program (UCLA) is off to find John Wooden’s 10th full-time successor. The defensive apathy that was a signature of the Alford era torpedoed the Bruins during a 7-6 start that reached its nadir Saturday with a 73-58 loss at home to Liberty.

At this rate, though, Alford won’t be the only Pac-12 coach sent packing this season.

Not one team in the conference has reached 10 wins. The league isn’t represented in this week’s Associated Press top 25, the first time that’s happened since 2011-12. Only two teams (No. 39 Oregon and No. 49 Arizona State) began 2019 in the top 50 of the KenPom.com rankings.

More ominously, only four cracked the top 75 of the NET rankings, the NCAA tournament selection committee’s new tool for evaluating teams’ resumes, on Jan. 1 (No. 45 Arizona State, No. 56 Washington, No. 61 Arizona and No. 74 Colorado). With conference play arriving, there aren’t high-end victories to be had over the next 2½ months.

Low tide arrived last Saturday as UCLA was busy no-showing at Pauley Pavilion and ushering out the Alford era. Arizona State (against Princeton) and Cal (against Seattle) also lost at home, while Washington State fell to Santa Clara in a nominally neutral-site game in Spokane, Washington.

Pac-12 teams are 92-58 overall, though a deeper look at the data is far more troubling. The league went 7-20 on the road and 12-26 on neutral floors. It was 2-3 against the ACC, 3-9 against the SEC, 2-6 against the Big 12 and 0-7 against the Big Ten. Pac-12 teams rolled up a 7-10 mark against the West Coast Conference.

It’s enough to make you wonder if the Pac-12 will become the first single-bid power conference since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

It is already the only one to have just two teams earn bids; that has happened on five occasions. Four of those came in a 10-team configuration; the fifth was in 2012 after Colorado and Utah came on board.

How has this happened? Roster flux caught up with Arizona (9-4), though there isn’t a galling loss in their portfolio. Washington (9-4) missed out on its chances for quality early victories. Preseason favorite Oregon (9-4) was without freshman Louis King for the first seven games, and bigs Bol Bol (undisclosed injury) and Kenny Wooten (broken jaw) are out for now.