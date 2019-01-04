Moses Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and UCLA snapped a four-game skid in interim coach Murry Bartow’s debut, beating Stanford 92-70 on Thursday night in the teams’ Pac-12 opener.

The Bruins (8-6, 1-0 Pac-12) began the week in turmoil after Steve Alford was fired on Monday, the first time in the program’s 100-year history that a coach was dismissed during the season.

After just three practices under Bartow, the Bruins looked crisp and energized in the nationally televised game.

Their defense and ball movement improved from last weekend’s 15-point home loss to Liberty that sealed Alford’s fate in his sixth season.

The animated Bartow proved a stark contrast to the low-key Alford. He stalked the sideline, barked instructions and waved his arms. The 57-year-old coach grabbed the arms of players he wanted in the game and pushed them toward the scorers’ table.

Jaylen Hands added 15 points for UCLA. Prince Ali and Kris Wilkes had 14 each for the Bruins, who owned a whopping 56-30 edge in the paint and had seven steals that keyed their fast break.

KZ Okpala was the only player in double figures with 22 points for Stanford (7-6, 0-1) in its 13th straight loss at UCLA.

Stanford got within four to start the second half on four straight points by Okpala. His steal and dunk drew the Cardinal to 48-42 with 13 minutes left.

But the Bruins took off from there, owning a double-digit lead for most of the rest of the game.

USC 82, CAL 73

Nick Rakocevic scored a career-high 27 points, Bennie Boatwright added 19 and USC opened Pac-12 Conference play with a victory over visiting Cal on Thursday night.

Rakocevic, a 6-foot-11 junior center, was 12 of 14 from the field as he had his third game this season where he has scored 20 points or more.

The Trojans (8-6), who have won four straight, led most of the game and were up 15 midway through the second half. The Golden Bears though made things interesting late, going on a 17-6 run to get within 71-67 with 2:45 remaining. Shaqquan Aaron though made a huge 3-pointer on the ensuing trip to end any momentum.

Justin Sueing led Cal (5-8) with 16 points while Paris Austin added 13.

SAN FRANCISCO 76, SAINT MARY’S 72

Frankie Ferrari had 19 points, Jamaree Bouyea had a key free throw and blocked shot in the final eight seconds and host San Francisco held off Saint Mary’s in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

San Francisco blocked two shots in the final half-minute to preserve its four-point lead. With the Dons leading 73-69, Matt McCarthy blocked a jumper by SMC’s Jordan Ford and Charles Minlend dunked at the other end for USF. With 12 seconds left, Tanner Krebs hit a 3 to cut the margin to three points at 75-72. Bouyea blocked a 3-point try by Krebs as time ran out.

Ferrari added seven assists and six rebounds for the Dons (13-2) and Nate Renfro had 18 points with 10 rebounds. Ford led Saint Mary’s (9-7) with 24 points and Malik Fitts added 13 points and 13 rebounds.