ALAMEDA — The Raiders will hire a “mechanic” to assist new general manager Mike Mayock — that much is clear.

That man could be Ryan Grigson, the former general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, according to profootballtalk.com.

Nothing has been finalized; however, the Bay Area News Group has learned Mayock is believed to be interviewing prospective candidates.

Grigson, 46, was the Colts’ general manager from 2012 through 2016. He was director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010-11, a senior executive with the Cleveland Browns last season and most recently a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks.

A scout following his playing career, Grigson worked with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2003) and Eagles (2004-2009), ascending to director of college scouting before moving up to director of player personnel.

Raiders director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales, who was brought in by deposed GM Reggie McKenzie, was fired following the season.

Grigson’s tenure as Colts GM began well and ended badly. He inherited a 2-14 team which went 11-5 and was named executive of the year by the Sporting News. Following the 2014 season, when the Colts went to the AFC championship game, it was Grigson who requested the NFL check the Patriots’ footballs, which led to the “Deflategate” scandal.

When the Colts failed to make the playoffs following the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Grigson was fired. Overall, the Colts were 49-31 during Grigson’s tenure as GM.

It was expected the Raiders would bring someone in who was familiar with the daily NFL front office grind as Mayock assists Jon Gruden in rebuilding the Raiders.

“I was pretty honest when I talked to Mark (Davis) and Jon about the position,” Mayock said at his introductory press conference. “What I don’t have is the everyday backup as far as running a team. But I’ve been in all 32 buildings for the last 15 years, I know what it looks like, I know what it smells like. I just need a little help with the mechanics.”